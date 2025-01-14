Wait, Bobby Flay Washes His Chicken?

Apologies if you were just minding your own business, going about your day, and otherwise enjoying a peaceful existence, but, if internet chatter is any indication, your record is about to get scratched. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay apparently washes his chicken. Not like a pet chicken that needs a bath, either, but presumably commercially purchased raw chicken that's about to be cooked any old way.

In a Food Network video circulating the internet, Flay is asked a series of rapid-fire questions about cleaning a cast iron skillet, adding oil to boiling pasta water, crème fraîche scrambled eggs, and the clucking poultry proposition that landed on the "don't wash" side of the coin some time ago — at least for many other people. "Do you wash your chicken before you cook it?" a voice asks from off screen. Hands in pockets, averting his eyes, and bowing his head, Flay says, "I wash my chicken before I cook it." And the commenters on Instagram, where Food Network posted the clip, shared, as they are wont to do, opinions. "Flabbergasted," wrote one. "No way," commented another. And, for others still, only words in all caps could fully communicate their dismay.

Of course, this quick interview was also a win for the long-maligned chicken washers in the mix. "I'm going to pull this video up the next time someone thinks it's crazy to wash chicken," one person commented.