This Powerhouse Ingredient Belongs In Your BBQ Chicken From Now On

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On the easiest end of the spectrum, all you really need to do is swipe chicken legs, breasts, and thighs with a simple, scratch-made barbecue sauce, bake, and you'll be eating delicious barbecue chicken in well under an hour. But you can improve your meal's depth and flavor by adding a little splash of something you might have left over from your breakfast table: espresso.

A slosh of the rich, somewhat bitter coffee will bolster the barbecue sauce's smoky notes. The sweeteners typically present in the sauce will, in turn, mellow the brew's harsh edge to create a harmonious blend. Just take a whiff of the espresso for a more experiential understanding of why this works. The roasted beans bring out a toasty aroma that complements a great piece of barbecued meat. And marrying these elements is as easy as making a morning cuppa. And to keep any jitters at bay, this will not make your chicken taste like espresso so much as give it a deep, bitter background, nor will it give it any kind of substantial caffeine kick.