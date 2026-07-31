Get A Delicious And High-Quality Breakfast Sandwich At This Burger Chain
A delicious, high-quality breakfast sandwich from a fast food place can be hard to come by. There are many chains that offer breakfast sandwiches, but some are better than others. Although this chain was not on our ranking of fast food restaurant breakfast sandwiches, many customers believe Whataburger has one of the best. If you live in one of the 14 Southern and Southwestern states with a Whataburger, you know this is the spot to go for a large, juicy burger. However, according to customers, the fast food chain's breakfast menu is not to be ignored.
Whataburger breakfast may be served during odd hours (starting at 11 p.m. until 11 a.m.), but the menu is quite extensive. Featuring a variety of breakfast platters, sandwiches, and sides, you can find something to satisfy any morning craving. Most notable by Whataburger customers is the Breakfast Burger, which comes with a beef patty, an egg, hash browns, cheese, bacon, and the chain's signature Creamy Pepper sauce, all served on a small bun. This sandwich is said to be the perfect flavor combination, as one Redditor put it, "The BEST sandwich is the breakfast burger as it has all the right ingredients and the hamburger meat compliments the crispy hash browns, bacon and eggs with melted cheese." It's offered on its own or as a meal with a side of hash browns and a coffee. Many believe this is the breakfast that will start your day off on the right foot.
What other breakfast options does Whataburger offer?
The Breakfast Burger may be many people's favorite, but Whataburger has much to choose from if this breakfast seems heavy for the morning. The chain offers various biscuit sandwiches, including honey butter chicken, bacon, sausage, or egg and cheese. Or, you can get a biscuit on its own, either plain or with options like jalapeño cheddar or gravy.
The restaurant also has breakfast platters and bowls, and even a pancake platter with a side of bacon. Whataburger's taquitos with cheese are another popular item amongst customers, which includes your choice of protein and cheese. Although the Breakfast Burger is a popular sandwich, there are some customers out there who claim the Breakfast on a Bun or "BOB" is actually the best sandwich on offer — it's a classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich on a small bun.
Whichever breakfast item you choose to order, you can customize your meal with any additives or modifications. If you have room for it, you can even add a side, such as a cinnamon roll or hash browns. Whataburger is one of the best regional fast food chains in the United States, so it's no surprise this chain has its breakfast menu mastered.