Does Jersey Mike's Make Its Chicken Salad In-House?

Jersey Mike's was once a small sandwich shop, and today it's the spot to go to for a tasty sub throughout the U.S. — and it's even expanding to parts of Europe. Its extensive menu features both hot and cold subs, in just about any style you could think of. However, there is one seasonal sub that many people wish had a permanent spot on the menu, and that is Jersey Mike's chicken salad. This chicken salad sub was released during the summer of 2025 for a limited time, and customers quickly sold out this sandwich. The hoagie has made its return for the summer of 2026, so it seems Jersey Mike's will continue to make this a recurring seasonal item. The best part about this chicken salad is not only the delicious flavor, but the salad is indeed made in-house.

The chicken salad sub is made fresh daily and features roasted chicken breast, celery, mayonnaise dressing, and black pepper. The sandwich is then topped Mike's Way — which includes onion, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. A fresh chicken salad can make all the difference in the flavor and quality compared to a premade mixture, and many customers can attest Jersey Mike's chicken salad offers a fantastic taste. As one Facebook user wrote, "I love it and it needs to stay on the menu at all times." This isn't the only item that is made in-house at Jersey Mike's — the bread is baked fresh each day and the meats and cheeses are all sliced to order.