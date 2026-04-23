5 Ordering Tricks To Get The Best Jersey Mike's Sandwich

Jersey Mike's is a fast-casual sandwich chain known for its hot and cold subs, such as the Original Italian and the hands-down best Club Subs around. The submarine sandwich chain first opened up in Point Pleasant, New Jersey back in 1956, and it's been growing ever since it was purchased by then-17-year-old Peter Cancro in 1975. Today, if you stop into your local Jersey Mike's, you should probably know all the best tricks for making the most of your order.

Jersey Mike's subs are generally customizable, so don't be afraid to ask for bacon on one sandwich or swap the bread on another to get the most flavor. The trick is to work with the other options Jersey Mike's offers — such as hot peppers and rosemary parmesan bread — to boost the flavor of an already-good sandwich. Keep an eye out for the chain's weekly deals, too, where you just might get your favorite sandwich for even less.