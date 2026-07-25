A Hennessy Expert Shares The Cocktail That Will Have You Sipping Brandy Even On The Hottest Day Of The Year

Cognac is often associated with cozy winter nights — but there's no reason not to enjoy it year-round. Chowhound spoke with Sean Johnson, Hennessy brand ambassador and mixologist expert, to learn how to take this classic liquor from warm and comforting to bright and refreshing. Johnson affirms cognac as a potential summer beverage, saying, "Notes like apple, white grape, apricot, red fruit, and candied fruit are flavors that all lend themselves to summer." He recommends taking inspiration from the sidecar, a type of sour cocktail. While its origins may be up for debate, the sidecar follows the typical "sour" formula of liquor, citrus, and a sweetener — in this case, cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. The citrus elements lend themselves to a summery association, but Johnson suggests a special seasonal twist: turn your sidecar into a "daisy" cocktail with the addition of fresh fruit.

"Red fruits like strawberry, blueberry, or currant and stone fruits like peach, apricot, or plum are excellent profiles for transitioning a Hennessy sidecar into a daisy depending on seasonality," Johnson says. Incorporate the fruit by first muddling it — just a couple of berries to start with. "If adding an herbal or fruity liqueur," says Johnson, "I find a quarter to a half ounce will really make the cocktail pop!"

The type of cognac you use is flexible — just don't choose one of these brandies we'd prefer to leave on the shelf. Johnson recommends a V.S.O.P., a Cognac that has been aged for at least four years, giving it a more complex flavor.