New To Cognac? This Is The Type You Should Buy

If you've recently discovered cognac and are looking to experiment with this smooth, flavorful spirit, you may be uncertain about which kind to buy. Getting a cognac cocktail at a bar is one thing, but when you commit to buying an entire bottle of liquor, you want to be sure that you're making the right purchase. There are several types of cognac, and they vary in price quite a bit.

Natalie Migliarini — who is an author, cocktailian, and the founder of Beautiful Booze — recommends starting with a VSOP cognac. "It strikes a balance between complexity and versatility, making it suitable for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails," she explains.

You don't have to break the bank to make a cognac-based cocktail at home either. You can expect to pay "between $35 and $50" for a "good quality VSOP cognac," Migliarini says. Try mixing a French 75 or Sidecar if you don't want to drink it straight, both classic cocktails that are easy to make.