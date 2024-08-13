New To Cognac? This Is The Type You Should Buy
If you've recently discovered cognac and are looking to experiment with this smooth, flavorful spirit, you may be uncertain about which kind to buy. Getting a cognac cocktail at a bar is one thing, but when you commit to buying an entire bottle of liquor, you want to be sure that you're making the right purchase. There are several types of cognac, and they vary in price quite a bit.
Natalie Migliarini — who is an author, cocktailian, and the founder of Beautiful Booze — recommends starting with a VSOP cognac. "It strikes a balance between complexity and versatility, making it suitable for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails," she explains.
You don't have to break the bank to make a cognac-based cocktail at home either. You can expect to pay "between $35 and $50" for a "good quality VSOP cognac," Migliarini says. Try mixing a French 75 or Sidecar if you don't want to drink it straight, both classic cocktails that are easy to make.
What is VSOP cognac?
VSOP stands for "very superior old pale." In order to be considered a VSOP, cognac must be aged for a minimum of four years, although VSOPs are often aged for longer. The name "VSOP" is often attributed to King George IV, who allegedly asked the House of Hennessy to make him a "very superior old pale" in 1817, meaning a cognac without any sweetener. While there is plenty of variety within the VSOP category, this type of cognac is typically smoother, with stronger notes of oak, than cognacs that haven't been aged as long.
There are several popular VSOP cognacs on the market you can easily find in your local liquor store. Martell, Remy Martin, Hennessy, and Courvoisier all produce VSOP cognac, and you can find bottles under $50 for each cognac brand, depending on the size. It also doesn't hurt to start with a smaller bottle to see which VSOP cognac you like best.
What other types of cognac are there?
While VSOP is great for cognac novices, Natalie Migliarini encourages people to "explore and experiment" with other varieties as well. "Cognac is an elegant spirit with a lot to offer, so don't hesitate to try different styles and discover what you enjoy most," she says.
VS cognac, for example, is also suitable for cocktails, with a lighter color and a fruitier flavor than VSOP. VS stands for "very special" and refers to cognac aged for a minimum of two years. On the other end of the spectrum, there's XO cognac, which means "extra old." To earn the XO distinction, cognac must be aged for at least 10 years. It's common to enjoy XO neat, as a cognac's aromas become more pronounced after an extended aging process.
If you're looking for an even bolder taste, you can try XXO, which stands for "extra, extra old." Cognac in this category must be aged for at least 14 years. The XXO classification wasn't made official until 2018, which means there are fewer options on the shelves, and they tend to be on the pricier side. Whether you're shopping for a special occasion or just looking for something affordable yet high-quality for a cocktail, there's a cognac for you.