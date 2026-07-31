What Sets A Brazilian Steakhouse Apart From A Classic American One?

There are many different types of steakhouses. You'd see ones offering classic American concoctions, while some pride themselves on their Brazilian style — but what makes the two different? Brazilian barbecue, or churrasco, is characterized by its use of a variety of meats, including lamb and chicken, which are pierced with skewers and cooked over an open flame without relying on sauces or rubs. Of course, you can still enjoy them with sauces, but they typically come without them. The best Brazilian steakhouses use sal grosso as seasoning, which is a type of salt with large grains that lets the meat's natural flavors shine, while helping achieve a delightful crust.

Meanwhile, American steakhouses focus on specific cuts like ribs and brisket. Meats are often grilled, so you can expect a smoky entrée, which can sometimes have a hint of sweetness. While the meat is already flavorful, dry rubs, sauces, and marinades are usually incorporated for an extra savory boost. That said, different regions can have different interpretations. Memphis-style barbecue usually relies on dry rubs that include paprika and chili, while Kansas likes it a bit sweeter. American steakhouses are also more about slow cooking for hours away from direct heat that's enough to tenderize even tough cuts.

Other than taste and cooking methods, there are a lot of other elements that differentiate the two steakhouse approaches. Even the whole experience itself is different, so if you're trying to choose between the two, it's best to try them both.