What Sets A Brazilian Steakhouse Apart From A Classic American One?
There are many different types of steakhouses. You'd see ones offering classic American concoctions, while some pride themselves on their Brazilian style — but what makes the two different? Brazilian barbecue, or churrasco, is characterized by its use of a variety of meats, including lamb and chicken, which are pierced with skewers and cooked over an open flame without relying on sauces or rubs. Of course, you can still enjoy them with sauces, but they typically come without them. The best Brazilian steakhouses use sal grosso as seasoning, which is a type of salt with large grains that lets the meat's natural flavors shine, while helping achieve a delightful crust.
Meanwhile, American steakhouses focus on specific cuts like ribs and brisket. Meats are often grilled, so you can expect a smoky entrée, which can sometimes have a hint of sweetness. While the meat is already flavorful, dry rubs, sauces, and marinades are usually incorporated for an extra savory boost. That said, different regions can have different interpretations. Memphis-style barbecue usually relies on dry rubs that include paprika and chili, while Kansas likes it a bit sweeter. American steakhouses are also more about slow cooking for hours away from direct heat that's enough to tenderize even tough cuts.
Other than taste and cooking methods, there are a lot of other elements that differentiate the two steakhouse approaches. Even the whole experience itself is different, so if you're trying to choose between the two, it's best to try them both.
There are more differences than the flavor alone
Brazilian steakhouses typically provide an all-you-can-eat setup, so you're guaranteed to be spoiled with choices, and your first trip to a Brazilian steakhouse might even be a bit overwhelming — but in a good way. They also feel a bit more interactive; after the meat is cooked, servers bring it out, and you can wave your hand if you want a slice (or three). They cut the meat in front of you right from the spit, so you can tailor the serving based on your appetite. Each table is also usually equipped with a green and red card — display the green card if you want servings to flow consistently, while red is for when you're already full and don't need any more meat. Side dishes are also served apart from the salad bar that's brimming with cheeses and vegetables, among other things.
In American steakhouses, you choose the side dishes and meat from the menu, so they're all about an à la carte dining experience. They're not that different from the usual service you'd get from any other restaurant. They can lack a festive environment, and instead are more relaxed. A bit of patience is required, though, because you have to wait for your food to be cooked to order and come out. Depending on the restaurant, they can even be sophisticated, so you'd have to brush up on fancy steakhouse etiquette mistakes to avoid. Overall, one isn't better than the other; both provide a different experience and flavor, so the better choice depends on you. One thing's for sure, meat lovers will enjoy both.