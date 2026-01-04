American steakhouses typically rely on rubs and sauces to create a more satisfying plate, whereas in Brazilian steakhouses, it's all about the sal grosso. Even though it's similar to other types of salt, with the only stark difference being its bigger size and coarser texture, it doesn't mean you can easily substitute one for the other; table salt is actually worse for cooking, after all. The subtle nuance between salts — especially in culinary settings — can be quite apparent.

For one, sal grosso clings better to meat — specifically when grilling — which creates a more flavorful piece. Food Republic's expert, Silvio Correa, warned not to salt the meat too early in the cooking process. "If you salt it too early," he said, "it can start pulling out moisture. But when you do it just before grilling, it forms a beautiful crust and keeps the steak juicy inside." You might be surprised by sal grosso's texture at first, which becomes easily detectable when you take a bite. But the delightfully salty crunch can be part of the experience.

To top it off, the specific type that's commonly used in Brazilian steakhouses is a non-iodized variety, which some feel is more flavorful. The quality becomes more obvious if it can't hide behind layers of sauces and seasonings, forcing the salted meat to stand on its own. As such, you could say that by relying on only sal grosso to boost the taste, Brazilian steakhouses must use high-quality meat.

Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Food Republic.