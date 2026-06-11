The Top 5 Etiquette Mistakes You'll Want To Avoid At A Fancy Steakhouse

Dining at a fancy steakhouse can be a real treat. But if you don't know the etiquette that is expected of you, it can also be a bit intimidating. Fine dining has certain etiquette rules, but eating in a steakhouse has its own set of expectations. Whether you're visiting one of the worst or one of the best steakhouses in the country, there a few things you'll want to keep in mind. To help clear up what you need to know, Chowhound reached out to a few experts for pointers.

Our experts run the gamut of roles in the industry, from Nick Leighton, co-host of the podcast "Were You Raised by Wolves?" to Sarah Beth Stranges, the general manager at STK Steakhouse Fallsview. Rich Furino, the food and beverage director at The National OKC, and Jeff Kopps, the executive general manager of BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas, shared their thoughts as well. They each had great insight on steakhouse etiquette that will not only help you avoid any dining faux pas but will also make sure you get the incredible meal you expect and deserve from a fancy steakhouse.

That said, it's interesting to note that some of our experts feel that the tides have changed and the bulk of the responsibility falls on the restaurant to provide quality hospitality, not on the customer to behave a certain way. But that doesn't mean that you want to head into a fancy steakhouse and be caught off-guard, so let's take a deep dive into our expert's tips, which cover everything from the way customers dress to the way they order their steak.