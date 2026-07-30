Does Sam's Club Offer Free Installation For Kitchen Appliances?
When a kitchen appliance peters out, life gets stressful — fast. Suddenly, you find yourself comparing prices and trying to figure out how to get your old, worn-out appliance hauled away while looking for must-have features. Installation is certainly a part of the new appliance puzzle, and figuring out how you're going to install or pay someone else to install your fancy new fridge, over-the-range microwave, or dishwasher is one of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances. Sam's Club offers great pricing, but one of the added benefits is that it offers free installation with many appliances — and you'll be able to see whether delivery, installation, and the removal of your old appliance are included in the purchase price right in the product listing on the store's website. Exactly what "free installation" includes depends on the appliance.
Different appliances come with different levels of installation. According to the Sam's Club website, basic installation (and removal of your old appliance) is typically included for products like refrigerators, some over-the-range microwaves, and electric ranges. For appliances that are a bit more difficult to install — think dishwashers, gas ranges, and some over-the-range microwaves — it requires two appointments. Sam's Club delivery providers and installation/haul-away contractors are separate teams, so there are a few different moving parts to consider as you get your new appliance in and your old appliance out. But Sam's Club will work with you to determine good times for both delivery and installation. It even tries to make both appointments on the same day, but this isn't always possible.
Does free installation make buying appliances from Sam's Club worth it?
Looking at how much it typically costs to have kitchen appliances installed can give you a sense of whether it's worth looking for a deal that includes installation. It tends to vary by location, but according to HomeAdvisor, refrigerator installation can run anywhere from $150 to $200 (or more for additions like water lines), and Angi says over-the-range microwave installation can run $250 or more. Angi also puts dishwasher installation at $600 or more. But potential savings aren't the only factor to consider.
Customer reviews on Sam's Club's installation vary. That stands to reason since Sam's uses third-party installation contractors, and there's not a single streamlined process that's followed organization-wide for kitchen appliance installation. When you're shopping, one of the smartest questions you can ask a kitchen appliance salesperson is whether they can give you some details about who they typically contract with in your area.
Timing is an important factor when it comes to buying an appliance from Sam's Club. According to its website, spring and fall both tend to be super busy for Sam's Club installation contractors. If you're noticing annoying signs you need to replace your refrigerator but it's not yet an emergency, it's a good idea to purchase new appliances from Sam's Club during summer or winter, when the company's installation contractors may be able to get your new appliance installed a little more quickly than they would during busier seasons.