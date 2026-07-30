Does Sam's Club Offer Free Installation For Kitchen Appliances?

When a kitchen appliance peters out, life gets stressful — fast. Suddenly, you find yourself comparing prices and trying to figure out how to get your old, worn-out appliance hauled away while looking for must-have features. Installation is certainly a part of the new appliance puzzle, and figuring out how you're going to install or pay someone else to install your fancy new fridge, over-the-range microwave, or dishwasher is one of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances. Sam's Club offers great pricing, but one of the added benefits is that it offers free installation with many appliances — and you'll be able to see whether delivery, installation, and the removal of your old appliance are included in the purchase price right in the product listing on the store's website. Exactly what "free installation" includes depends on the appliance.

Different appliances come with different levels of installation. According to the Sam's Club website, basic installation (and removal of your old appliance) is typically included for products like refrigerators, some over-the-range microwaves, and electric ranges. For appliances that are a bit more difficult to install — think dishwashers, gas ranges, and some over-the-range microwaves — it requires two appointments. Sam's Club delivery providers and installation/haul-away contractors are separate teams, so there are a few different moving parts to consider as you get your new appliance in and your old appliance out. But Sam's Club will work with you to determine good times for both delivery and installation. It even tries to make both appointments on the same day, but this isn't always possible.