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If you love the taste of buttery movie theater popcorn, you're in luck, because that same flavor profile translates beautifully to your breakfast. Let's face it, even if you follow all the best tricks for making the perfect fried egg, eggs in the morning can get a little boring. The solution? A few shakes of butter-flavored popcorn seasoning. The result is savory and indulgent without the oily heaviness that cooking your eggs in butter can sometimes create.

Butter-flavored blends like Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn Seasoning often contain powdered butter for an authentic taste, making them ideal for home cooks seeking alternatives to the standard refrigerated stick. Best of all, you can tailor the intensity of your seasoning as you see fit without accidentally poaching your eggs in a pool of butter, so you get all that rich, distinct dairy savor minus the risk of ruining your breakfast.

There are two ways to top your eggs with this buttery seasoning. The first method involves mixing it to taste with a scant teaspoon or so of avocado oil (or sesame oil if you want to add an elevated nuttiness) and drizzling it on top. You can also simply use the seasoning like you would salt or pepper, by sprinkling it on right before you flip them over. Just be careful not to use too much with this method, as a thicker coating of seasoning could scorch before the egg is cooked through.