Not Salt, Not Pepper — Sprinkle This On Fried Eggs For 10x The Buttery Flavor
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If you love the taste of buttery movie theater popcorn, you're in luck, because that same flavor profile translates beautifully to your breakfast. Let's face it, even if you follow all the best tricks for making the perfect fried egg, eggs in the morning can get a little boring. The solution? A few shakes of butter-flavored popcorn seasoning. The result is savory and indulgent without the oily heaviness that cooking your eggs in butter can sometimes create.
Butter-flavored blends like Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn Seasoning often contain powdered butter for an authentic taste, making them ideal for home cooks seeking alternatives to the standard refrigerated stick. Best of all, you can tailor the intensity of your seasoning as you see fit without accidentally poaching your eggs in a pool of butter, so you get all that rich, distinct dairy savor minus the risk of ruining your breakfast.
There are two ways to top your eggs with this buttery seasoning. The first method involves mixing it to taste with a scant teaspoon or so of avocado oil (or sesame oil if you want to add an elevated nuttiness) and drizzling it on top. You can also simply use the seasoning like you would salt or pepper, by sprinkling it on right before you flip them over. Just be careful not to use too much with this method, as a thicker coating of seasoning could scorch before the egg is cooked through.
Giving ordinary eggs a pop of flavor
While butter-flavored popcorn seasoning is the best way to infuse breakfast (or brinner) with movie theater nostalgia and buttery goodness, this flavor-boosting tip also works with most other savory popcorn seasonings. That means you can stock up on different varieties or even get a variety pack from your favorite brand and change up the flavor of your eggs daily, not only making your morning something to look forward to, but also encouraging creativity in the kitchen, which can jumpstart your brain for the day ahead.
For instance, Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasoning Sampler Pack includes White Cheddar, Cheesy Jalapeño, Garlic Parmesan, and Buffalo wing seasonings; the brand also makes Four Cheese, Pizza, Roasted Garlic Butter, and Chili Lime versions. Imagine starting your day with a Buffalo wing-inspired breakfast by seasoning your fried eggs with the spicy, zesty blend, drizzling them with blue cheese dressing, and mixing in shredded carrots with your usual potato hash browns. Meanwhile, chili-lime-seasoned eggs might just be the perfect anchor for a Southwest-inspired breakfast featuring cozy stovetop calico beans served over cornbread, or tortilla chips smothered in cheese, pico de gallo, and lime-forward guacamole. And if you love both breakfast for dinner and pizza night, try combining the two by whipping up pizza-seasoned eggs garnished with ribboned basil alongside garlic knots instead of English muffins to complete the experience. But whether you use a buttery popcorn seasoning or not, you'll want to choose your cooking fat wisely.