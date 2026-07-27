The 9 Best Rooftop Bars In Miami

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Miami is known for being the city with never-ending energy, and nowhere is this more evident than in Miami's rooftop bars. Miami's rooftop game is strong. Everywhere you go, and whatever mood you're in, there is a rooftop bar option for you.

In our overview of the best rooftop bars across the United States, Miami's own restaurant and bar Giselle came out as the state's best. But there are plenty of other incredible options in Miami as well. From perches atop Brickell high-rises to lush terraces tucked into tropical Coconut Grove, the best rooftop bars in Miami are spread out all over the city.

After visiting over twenty rooftops at various times of day, I was able to narrow my favorites in Miami to nine selections. These reflect my own visits, supplemented by recommendations from Miami locals, which I cross-referenced against independent restaurant reviews, local publications, and online food communities on Facebook and Reddit. I tried to include options that combine great food, drinks, and atmosphere. If a bar had excellent sunset views, nightlife, or daytime lunch options with a view, I noted it.

Some of the bars on our lists are longtime mainstays, while others are newcomers that have already managed to dazzle. So whether you're planning a date night, a long lazy brunch, or an evening out with friends or coworkers, there's a rooftop for it among Miami's nine best rooftop bars.