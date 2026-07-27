The 9 Best Rooftop Bars In Miami
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Miami is known for being the city with never-ending energy, and nowhere is this more evident than in Miami's rooftop bars. Miami's rooftop game is strong. Everywhere you go, and whatever mood you're in, there is a rooftop bar option for you.
In our overview of the best rooftop bars across the United States, Miami's own restaurant and bar Giselle came out as the state's best. But there are plenty of other incredible options in Miami as well. From perches atop Brickell high-rises to lush terraces tucked into tropical Coconut Grove, the best rooftop bars in Miami are spread out all over the city.
After visiting over twenty rooftops at various times of day, I was able to narrow my favorites in Miami to nine selections. These reflect my own visits, supplemented by recommendations from Miami locals, which I cross-referenced against independent restaurant reviews, local publications, and online food communities on Facebook and Reddit. I tried to include options that combine great food, drinks, and atmosphere. If a bar had excellent sunset views, nightlife, or daytime lunch options with a view, I noted it.
Some of the bars on our lists are longtime mainstays, while others are newcomers that have already managed to dazzle. So whether you're planning a date night, a long lazy brunch, or an evening out with friends or coworkers, there's a rooftop for it among Miami's nine best rooftop bars.
1. Sugar
Perched on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami hotel in Brickell, Sugar is one of the highest rooftops in the city, and one of the most visually stunning. The bar's centerpiece is a hand-carved Balinese counter, located at the end of a long pathway made out of wooden slats. The counter is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, with a wraparound view that takes in the sunset over downtown and the moonrise over Biscayne Bay. Time Out noted it as one of Brickell's best rooftop bars, owing to its design and sweeping views.
Sugar falls more on the lounge side of the spectrum. Though there are Asian-inspired bites on the menu, it's not really a dinner destination, and most tables are best for couples rather than groups. The cocktail program skews tropical and light, and includes Japanese whiskey cocktails and a few mocktail options that are just as interesting as the high-ABV drinks. My favorites on my latest visit were Left On Read and All Falls Down. Old Reliable was great if you like a rum old fashioned, and Can't Stay Forever was also excellent when I first tried it.
Sugar is best experienced on a weekday evening, when the sunset views come in without a crowd. It fills up quickly on weekends, with the vibe leaning more towards a bar scene than a quiet drink, and the dress code elevates to match. Go around golden hour for the best of both worlds.
www.easthotels.com/en/miami/restaurants-and-bars/sugar/
(786) 805-4655
788 Brickell Plaza, Fl 40, Miami, FL 33131
2. Watr at the 1 Rooftop
Located 18 stories above the beach at 1 Hotel South Beach, Watr has the most unobstructed ocean view of any other bar on this list. The full 360-degree panorama takes in the Atlantic to the east and the Miami Beach skyline to the west, and on a clear evening the whole thing turns golden around sunset.
The hotel's aesthetic, with its driftwood and white furniture, linen, and natural textures, carries up to the rooftop, giving Watr the feel of a very chic beach club that happens to float in the sky. The Rooftop Guide describes the menu as Peruvian-meets-Japanese (known as Nikkei cuisine). There are excellent options like hamachi crudo and bluefin tuna tartare, which you can even splurge an extra $15 to top with a dollop of caviar. The seasonings here are assertive, and the flavors linger on the tongue long after the last bite, with Brussels sprouts being one of our surprise favorites on a recent visit. Don't skip the incredibly elaborate sushi rolls, and if you're hungry, try the chargrilled octopus, which comes with its own grill.
Watr is open from 11 a.m., so it works for a simple daytime cocktail as much as a sunset one, but the window between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. is particularly good, with families catching the last of the light sharing the terrace with after-work revelers. By the time the DJ starts on weekends, the vibe tips into party mode, and the energy runs high until two in the morning. The cocktails made here are a bit on the sweeter side, though rather inventive, and the bubbly flows freely.
www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/watr-at-the-rooftop
(305) 604-1000
2341 Collins Ave, Floor 18, Miami Beach, FL 33139
3. Amazónico
There's nothing gentle and understated about making your way through the Amazon, and true to its name, the walk up to the Amazónico rooftop bar is nothing short of a trek. When I visited on a Friday in July, the restaurant was packed with diners, the kitchen running on full display, the lounge was full of people dressed up and competing for attention, and the whole place was filled with energy. Don't be surprised if your breath catches when you see it.
The moment you step onto this rooftop, located in the Brickell neighborhood, your attention is drawn immediately to the peacock bar at its center. This mosaic-tiled, lamp-studded art installation is the focal point of the room, which is surrounded by dense jungle greenery and has plenty of little bar tables to sit around. The lighting is rich and low, and the drinks make you stop and look before you sip; our favorites were served in peacock-themed glassware. MiamiCurated called it "unbelievably lavish" at opening, and it has already become one of Miami's standout late-night bar experiences.
Amazónico is open late and doesn't take reservations for the lounge and bar areas, making it feel like a rare and beautiful pleasure. It's the best option on the list for a late night out, when you want the energy and the production value to match. Prepare to be wowed at this Amazonian rooftop bar.
www.amazonicorestaurant.com/miami/
(645) 222-2000
800 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
4. Seia
From the street, there's nothing to suggest that one of Miami's most coveted rooftop bars is located just above. To reach Seia, one must take an elevator inside an elegant but nondescript office building on Brickell Plaza up to the 54th floor, and when the doors open, the contrast is immediate.
Everything about Seia is restrained and precise. It starts with a golden-lit bar, leads into an expensive-feeling Italian modernist room, and opens onto a wraparound terrace with the most breathtaking views. Where some rooftops shock you with their abundance, Seia is refined, whispering of elegance rather than shouting about it. And despite the lack of obvious opulence, everything about the menu, the space, and the views is perfectly executed. Despite being dubbed by Forbes as one of Miami's most exclusive dining experiences, with a private dining membership that starts at $25,000 per year, the rooftop bar is open to anyone.
It only opened in March, but after hearing about it from a few local friends, I knew I had to visit. The dress code is strictly enforced on weekends, but it's a small price to pay for an experience where every detail is meticulously curated. It's a great option for a date night, with risotto to share and a panoramic Biscayne Bay view to set the mood. I ordered the L'ora D'oro on my visit, and this refined, Italian-scented take on a gin martini with white vermouth, smoked olive brine, orange and lemon butters, decorated with a blue-cheese-stuffed olive, was perfectly iced. Paired with an aperitivo, it's a refined, curated way to see the restrained side of Miami's riches.
(305) 686-7342
830 Brickell Plaza, 54th Floor, Miami, FL 33131
5. Vilebrequin La Plage
Vilebrequin is a French swimwear brand synonymous with the south of France, and Vilebrequin La Plage, its first U.S. beach club concept, brings that Riviera spirit to the Unframed Hotel on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. It opened this spring in the Unframed Hotel in Miami Beach. The rooftop area includes an indoor dining room, a bar, a rooftop bar and dining terrace, and a pool, all threaded through with layered greenery and beach-inspired motifs.
Vilebrequin La Plage (VLP) has an undeniable French aesthetic, with a space that feels somehow perfect for everything from a morning croissant and latte to l'apero hour to evening cocktails with petit burgers or a steak frites. I came here for afternoon drinks, and came away genuinely charmed with the vibe, the look, and the sips.
The cocktails are well-balanced and feel lighter than many Miami bar programs, but manage to creep up on you without you noticing. I tried the Verdant Whisper, which had a soft vegetal quality that went perfectly with the Hendrick's Gin, and the Fleur de Cactus, which was one of the best takes on a prosecco cocktail I've had in a while. VLP opens at nine in the morning for breakfast, and serves dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. Book ahead for weekend brunch, as it can fill up quickly.
(786) 906-1575
1685 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
6. Level 6
Level 6 is located only half an hour away from the energy of downtown Miami, but taking the drive towards the heart of Coconut Grove feels like lazily stepping into the tropical Florida of yesteryear. It feels like a discovery and a reprieve, and I can't think of anyone who doesn't need one of those when visiting Miami.
This 4,000-square-foot rooftop sits on the sixth floor of a building on Main Highway, overlooking the dense tree canopy that makes the Grove one of Miami's most distinctive neighborhoods. The color palette is white, the vibe is relaxed and breezy, and there's no dress code, which already sets it apart from the more scene-driven rooftops of the Brickell neighborhood. It's definitely one of the best rooftop restaurants in West Coconut Grove, but after visiting both on a packed Saturday night and a quiet Tuesday, I believe it's one of the best in the city. The menu draws on the Spanish kitchen with modern tapas and excellent paellas, with a few requisite Miami dishes like tuna tartare and hamachi crudo. I loved the pancetta-wrapped dates; the croquetas were soft and crispy on the outside; and the generous branzino serving was expertly grilled. The cocktails are a mix of sweet and dry options, and the wine list is lengthy and respectable.
Level 6 has an inviting vibe. It's gentler, less club-like, and perfect for a weekday "sunset hour" or a boozy brunch option, as it's replete with morning cocktails. On weekends, a DJ takes over, and fire dancers perform between sets, which gives the place some Miami-appropriate late-night fire. It's a solid choice for those who want a rooftop bar that still feels like a neighborhood restaurant.
(786) 800-2080
3480 Main Highway, 6th Floor, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
7. MILA
MILA is truly one of my favorite spots in Miami, and it makes the list ahead of bars that may have better views simply because the entire experience of dining or drinking here is truly unforgettable. From the greeting at the entrance to the walk through the restaurant that's surrounded by water and plants, the music, the performances, and the servers, every part of the MILA experience is carefully curated.
The design here is wabi-sabi meets tropical oasis, with wooden structures draped in linen and couches laden with natural fabric cushions floating over waterways. Everywhere you look, it feels like you're in a water garden somewhere in East Asia. Every light in the place is dimmed to exactly the right level, the music set to exactly the right decibel to be pleasant, but unobtrusive. When servers refill your water, they cover the pitcher's spout so as not to spray you with an errant drop. Rows of fans move the air, and with the light humidity from the greenery, you feel truly transported. It's little wonder that in December 2025, MILA was named the highest-grossing independent restaurant in the United States, according to Time Out.
The menu here pairs Mediterranean ingredients with Japanese techniques. Think refined small plates, high-end sushi, and Japanese grilled dishes. My favorites included the vegan caviar potato mille-feuille, with perfect crisp potato layers topped with seaweed caviar, and the spinach salad, which is tossed tableside and blows all expectations out the window with its sauce. The MILA G&T was sweet and refreshing, and cucumber-forward. Reservations and elegant clothing are necessary, so take time to plan your visit.
(786) 706-0744
1636 Meridian Ave, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
8. Yamashiro Miami
The legendary Yamashiro in Hollywood, California, has been an institution for over a century. In October 2025, the team opened its first external outpost on the ninth floor of the Gale Hotel and Residences. And if you're looking for a true Japanese oasis, Yamashiro Miami is where you'll find it.
The outdoor bar and restaurant features gorgeous skyline views of the city, which can be glimpsed among the verdant bonsai trees and sprawling vegetation that surrounds all the intimate seating nooks on the terrace. The design references Japanese temple architecture throughout, with reclaimed wood, hand-carved doors, and koi ponds woven into the layouts. Forbes called the Gale Hotel one of Miami's essential stops, and in my opinion, Yamashiro is a big part of it.
The menu is Japanese grill-focused and leans more traditional than fusion. The weekend brunch comes with a side of traditional Japanese fan dancing and live performances. The bar program is built around sake, Japanese whiskies, and meticulously crafted drinks, including some with a splash of sake for a Japanese twist. And tucked inside the same building, there's another hidden gem: the Vinyl 400 Room, open Wednesday through Friday. Here, guests can lounge, sip on strong cocktails, and listen to DJs spinning exclusively from vinyl records. Though newly opened, it's clear that this rooftop bar and restaurant is a unique experience that is bound to become a Miami mainstay in years to come.
(786) 412-2791
159 NE 6th St, Miami, FL 33132, United States
9. Rosa Sky
Rosa Sky is best described as a cocktail lounge built for a night of dancing. Walking in, the first thing I noticed was the strong floral scent emanating from the rose arch adorning one entry wall. The elevator takes you to an expansive balcony that can feel a bit claustrophobic when the place fills up. After dark, rose projections take over the skyline and ceiling, moving with the beat of the pulsating music in a way that makes the whole room feel alive.
It is known as a standout for its views, cocktails, and party atmosphere, making it perfect for a boozy Sunday hangout as well as a late-night hotspot, rather than a quiet dinner place. Though Rosa Sky is mostly known as a club, it also offers Sunday brunch and becomes a happy-hour mainstay after work ends downtown. The cocktail list is heavy on the fruit, and the vibe is lively with a DJ at all hours, a drinking crowd, and globally inspired tapas. The crowd here is dressed to impress, and the dress code is enforced at night.
Tables come with a $50 per person minimum, but standing room is available, and the bar takes no reservations. Happy hour runs from Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., and we recommend reading our tips for ordering smart during happy hour to make the most of it.
(786) 628-1515
115 SW 8th St, Floor 22, Miami, FL 33130
Methodology
To compile this list, I relied primarily on personal experience. I had begun by assembling recommendations from friends and family in Miami, then expanded my search to local and national publications, review sites, and online food communities on Reddit and Facebook. But to make it to this list, I personally visited over twenty bars over the last two years, choosing my favorites. My firsthand impressions were the basis of the story, and personal tasting notes are reflected throughout.
Beyond my own experiences, I consulted reviews from Forbes, Time Out Miami, Grazia, and other local and independent publications. Bars were evaluated based on their cocktail program, the food, the atmosphere and design, and the views. I also noted practical information including hours, the availability of a happy hour, and whether reservations were required and dress code enforced. All venues on this list were operating at the time of writing.