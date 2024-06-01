11 Ingredient Swaps For Absurdly Good Potato Salad

A good potato salad has something crunchy, something oniony, and enough creaminess to balance the flavors. Potatoes are the starchy base but it's often the added ingredients that give different versions of potato salad their flavor and crunch. If you are short an ingredient or just want to try something new, there are plenty of variations on traditional potato salad that use substitutions or swaps. These subs are ones I routinely go for in restaurants or in my own kitchen at home. Some are brighter or lighter than heavy mayo-based potato salad and others enhance the already delicious flavors in potato salad. A few are so popular in certain areas that they've become their own local favorite or regional specialty.

Try one of these ingredient swaps to try a new spin on traditional potato salad, incorporate new spices and flavors, or use ingredients you have on hand as useful substitutes. Some change the flavor but others maintain the creamy potato salad taste while also providing different nutritional benefits. You can use these new ingredients together to make a new dressing for your potato salad, mixed in with a recipe that you already know, or as a one-to-one swap for a traditional potato salad ingredient.