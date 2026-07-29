4 Common Frustrating Problems With Crock-Pots

Whether you let a Crock-Pot meal cook for a bit too long or you simply forget to turn your slow cooker off when you started scooping out the goods, many of us have experienced food stuck to the bottom of the slow cooker after we've emptied it out. You may also want to use a slow cooker liner to stop your food from touching the crock at all, making cleanup a breeze. Just snag a box of Reynolds Kitchens disposable slow cooker liners on Amazon for less than $15.

If you're not comfortable with the idea of using a slow cooker liner (we get it — slow cooker liners are considered safe, but the idea of cooking in plastic feels iffy to some), you can also try coating the inside of your Crock-Pot with a bit of cooking spray before you add your ingredients. Controlling the heat level on your Crock-Pot correctly during the cooking process can also stop you from having to deal with a stuck-on mess. After your food is done cooking, be sure to turn the Crock-Pot setting to warm so you're not scorching the food on the bottom of the crock.

Letting your Crock-Pot soak in warm water with a few drops of dish soap may loosen the gunk over time (you can also pop the crock back onto the heat on low for awhile to help move the process along). If standard dish soap isn't doing the trick, you may want to head to the laundry room to get stubborn, stuck-on food out of your Crock-Pot. Believe it or not, adding some OxiClean to your water and dish soap mixture can help burnt-on food loosen as your slow cooker soaks.