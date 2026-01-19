Neither Soap Nor Vinegar: To Clean Cookware And Crock-Pots, Head To The Laundry Room

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While modern innovations in technology have placed microwaves firmly in the category of kitchen appliances you don't really need, slow cookers have stood the test of time — and will likely continue to do so. That's because, unlike other appliances, slow cookers are famous for producing comforting, flavorful food with very little preparation or monitoring. Plus, there's no comparison for coming home after a long day to the scent of spicy slow cooker beef chili ready to go.

Possibly the only downside to using your slow cooker regularly is that they're kind of a pain to clean, as they're both heavy and oddly shaped. This is especially true in the rare instance that your food burns and sticks to the interior. The same goes for certain types of cookware, like Dutch ovens. Though slow cookers' low cooking temperatures make them fairly burn-resistant, there's still a chance that your overnight apple-cinnamon slow cooker steel-cut oatmeal may scorch and make a mess inside the ceramic sleeve. When this happens, you may think yourself doomed to an endless cycle of soaking, scrubbing, rinsing, and repeating, but there's an easy hack that'll allow you to skip all that. Instead, all you need is a scoop of OxiClean.

This powerful laundry powder known for removing tough stains from clothing is also great at lifting burned-on food residue from inside your slow cooker. Simply sprinkle about 2 tablespoons of the powder into the insert, fill with hot water to cover the burned area, and let it soak for about half an hour, then thoroughly rinse it clean.