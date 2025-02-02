Slow Cooker Liners Are Convenient, But Are They Safe?
Slow cookers are a glorious modern convenience, but If there's a downside to the appliance, it's that cleanup isn't always a breeze. Having to scrub dried food residue off of a big, bulky slow cooker can be a pain — enter, slow cooker liners. These disposable and heat-resistant plastic liners allow you to skip the labor-intensive cleanup that is often necessary with a slow cooker, especially if you made something notoriously messy like a spicy beef chili.
When dinner is done, you simply lift the liner out of the slower cooker and toss it in the trash — no soaking, no scrubbing. You'll still want to wipe down the interior, but that's nothing compared to the sweat-induced scrubbing that is sometimes necessary to get cemented food out of the nooks and crannies. But, since these liners are made from plastic, it's not uncommon to wonder if it's actually safe to cook food inside them. The answer is yes, but it's best to be informed about what the liners are made out of so that you can make an educated decision for yourself.
Understand what slow cooker liners are made out of
Most slow cooker liners are made from food-safe nylon that is heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and most slow cookers stay between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit. However, you might be wary of cooking food inside a plastic liner. That concern is absolutely justified, as one chemical that's used to make plastics – bisphenol A (BPA) – has been known to leach into food. This can have negative effects on the health of children, infants, and developing fetuses. High levels of BPA consumption has also been linked to health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.
Before you toss your slow cooker liners in the garbage, rest assured that many major slow cooker brands confirm that their liners are totally BPA-free and FDA-compliant, meaning they have passed food safety standards set in place by the FDA. Two well-known slow cooker brands – Crock Pot and Reynolds – both explicitly state that their liners are BPA-free, FDA-compliant, and perfectly safe when used correctly. However, if eating food that was cooked in a plastic liner still doesn't sit right with you, try giving your slow cooker a light spray of oil to prevent food from sticking, though cleanup may not be as easy breezy this way.