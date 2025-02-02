Slow Cooker Liners Are Convenient, But Are They Safe?

Slow cookers are a glorious modern convenience, but If there's a downside to the appliance, it's that cleanup isn't always a breeze. Having to scrub dried food residue off of a big, bulky slow cooker can be a pain — enter, slow cooker liners. These disposable and heat-resistant plastic liners allow you to skip the labor-intensive cleanup that is often necessary with a slow cooker, especially if you made something notoriously messy like a spicy beef chili.

When dinner is done, you simply lift the liner out of the slower cooker and toss it in the trash — no soaking, no scrubbing. You'll still want to wipe down the interior, but that's nothing compared to the sweat-induced scrubbing that is sometimes necessary to get cemented food out of the nooks and crannies. But, since these liners are made from plastic, it's not uncommon to wonder if it's actually safe to cook food inside them. The answer is yes , but it's best to be informed about what the liners are made out of so that you can make an educated decision for yourself.