The Secret Ingredient That Makes Boxed Mac And Cheese Taste Homemade
There's a reason that boxed macaroni and cheese is a perennial pantry staple. It keeps for ages, is easy to cook, and is satisfying to eat. Plus, it tickles that nostalgia itch for many people whose childhoods included at least a modest dose of this gooey pasta belly filler. Part of the appeal of boxed mac and cheese may be the consistency of its taste, slightly artificial notes and all. But, you can make it taste more complex and rich with the simple addition of grated Parmesan cheese.
The nutty, salty, and round notes of the Parmesan cheese somehow offset some of the packaged characteristics of the box's included shelf-stable cheese, making the sauce feel more luxurious and taste more like you made it all from scratch yourself. Plus, the Parmesan thickens the entire concoction for a more decadent mouthfeel. It's an upgrade that couldn't be easier and makes a noticeable difference. A few tablespoons of grated Parmesan will do the trick, and you can even sprinkle the dish with some more Parm at the end of the cooking process to finish, which adds to the homemade look and feel.
More ways to go beyond the mac and cheese box
No matter which boxed mac and cheese rates as your favorite, this hack will deliver in spades. It also works in conjunction with other quick off-label mac and cheese methods, like skipping the step where you drain the pasta. To make your Parm-enhanced boxed mac and cheese stand out even more, you can employ other mac and cheese upgrades like swapping out the milk for a richer dairy product, browning the butter, or adding an egg to the mix.
To take your everyday meal even further from the box, pair it with a fresh side, like a leafy green salad with a sherry vinaigrette. This salad was made popular at famed New York City Italian restaurant Via Carota, so it's not surprising that it pairs great with a rich pasta. The crunchy and vibrant greens and punchy dressing anchored by shallots, sherry vinegar, and herbs really tickle the palate and break up the palate-coating creamy pasta. When served with a vibrant and tangy side, your blinged out Parmesan-accented boxed macaroni and cheese may hardly be recognizable. Even better for enjoying solo or impressing a dinner date on short notice (or with limited funds).