The Secret Ingredient That Makes Boxed Mac And Cheese Taste Homemade

There's a reason that boxed macaroni and cheese is a perennial pantry staple. It keeps for ages, is easy to cook, and is satisfying to eat. Plus, it tickles that nostalgia itch for many people whose childhoods included at least a modest dose of this gooey pasta belly filler. Part of the appeal of boxed mac and cheese may be the consistency of its taste, slightly artificial notes and all. But, you can make it taste more complex and rich with the simple addition of grated Parmesan cheese.

The nutty, salty, and round notes of the Parmesan cheese somehow offset some of the packaged characteristics of the box's included shelf-stable cheese, making the sauce feel more luxurious and taste more like you made it all from scratch yourself. Plus, the Parmesan thickens the entire concoction for a more decadent mouthfeel. It's an upgrade that couldn't be easier and makes a noticeable difference. A few tablespoons of grated Parmesan will do the trick, and you can even sprinkle the dish with some more Parm at the end of the cooking process to finish, which adds to the homemade look and feel.