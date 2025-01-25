Samin Nosrat's Favorite Green Salad Relies On An Unlikely Dressing Ingredient

There are two types of salad people in the world: ones who prefer their leafy lettuce to be covered in flavorful toppings, cheeses, and thick dressing, and those who want the greens to be the star of the show. To figure out which one you are, ask yourself if you'd rather enjoy a Caesar salad towering with tender chicken slices, Parmesan cheese, and croutons to be drenched in the signature, tangy dressing that always seems to be best at restaurants, or a mixture of delicate greens with a light vinaigrette. Turns out, there's a salad that can appease both. Just ask Samin Nosrat, author of the cookbook "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking," who found herself captivated by a green salad at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City.

The salad in question, while simple, employs a few special techniques that require one common yet unconventional ingredient. The dish uses water to bring out its bright and uncomplicated flavors. First, let's dive into the salad. According to Via Carota's menu, the salad consists of "leafy greens in sherry vinaigrette." Nosrat, who shared its recipe with The New York Times, writes that it includes five types of lettuce and a dressing made of shallots, sherry vinegar, olive oil, mustard seeds, thyme, honey, and more. So, where does the water come in? Turns out, it is used in two ways: to rinse the minced shallots and dilute the vinaigrette dressing. Water is not just essential for the dish's preparation, but, in fact, it is crucial to the recipe in ways that even took Nosrat by surprise.