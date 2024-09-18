The Easy Hack To Keep The Temperature Down In Your Cooler

Let us paint you a tragic tale: It's a perfect sunny afternoon; you and your friends are having a beach day, and you reach inside the cooler. But instead of finding a refreshing drink, there are only lukewarm cans floating in water. In super hot conditions, even the best coolers can sometimes fail to keep your food and beverages cold for a long period of time, which can lead to disappointment and spoiled snacks.

To avoid this mishap and ensure your drinks and popsicles stay cold, give your cooler a head start before your next outing by pre-chilling it. This will significantly extend its ability to keep your stuff cold. First, make sure the cooler isn't being kept in a hot room like the garage. Then, all you have to do is load up your cooler with ice or ice packs the day before you need to use it. Then, before you head out on your adventure, empty out any melted ice before refilling the cooler with a fresh batch and all your food and beverages. If you have a small enough cooler, you could even put it in the refrigerator or freezer before your trip!