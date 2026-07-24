9 Affordable Pyrex Finds Every Baker Needs In Their Kitchen

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Pyrex is a household name thanks to its durable cookware and bakeware that changed home cooking. It's a reliable brand with a price point perfect for those who want quality products but don't necessarily have the ability or desire to invest in higher-priced brands. Whether you're just getting into baking or need a bakeware refresh, we've picked out nine great Pyrex finds that every home baker should have in their kitchen.

If you're into thrifting, you likely already know that Pyrex has some stunning vintage dishware worth looking for, but the company also has lots of new products on shelves. And many items come in style or color variations, so if you come across a set here, there's a chance it's offered in some other quantity or color as well. If you shop at the right time, you might even be able to find some of these products at a discount, but if not, everything listed is regularly priced below $100. This compilation has everything from kitchen tools to metal baking sheets and ceramic bakeware, plus we had to include at least one of those iconic, red-labeled glass measuring cup sets.