9 Affordable Pyrex Finds Every Baker Needs In Their Kitchen
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Pyrex is a household name thanks to its durable cookware and bakeware that changed home cooking. It's a reliable brand with a price point perfect for those who want quality products but don't necessarily have the ability or desire to invest in higher-priced brands. Whether you're just getting into baking or need a bakeware refresh, we've picked out nine great Pyrex finds that every home baker should have in their kitchen.
If you're into thrifting, you likely already know that Pyrex has some stunning vintage dishware worth looking for, but the company also has lots of new products on shelves. And many items come in style or color variations, so if you come across a set here, there's a chance it's offered in some other quantity or color as well. If you shop at the right time, you might even be able to find some of these products at a discount, but if not, everything listed is regularly priced below $100. This compilation has everything from kitchen tools to metal baking sheets and ceramic bakeware, plus we had to include at least one of those iconic, red-labeled glass measuring cup sets.
22-Piece Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set
There's no need to search high and low for all the necessary baking tools — Pyrex offers a 22-piece set that includes everything you need to prep those baked goods. Among the nearly dozen pieces are measuring teaspoons and tablespoons, a whisk, tongs, and an ice cream scoop, plus a peeler, a grater, and various spatulas and spoons.
Purchase the 22-Piece Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set for $49.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex 4-Pack Glass Canister Set
If you appreciate aesthetics as much as organization, you'll want to check out this glass canister set. It's perfect for displaying baking ingredients like flour and sugar, and you can keep it out on the counter because it's so visually appealing.
Purchase the Pyrex 4-Pack Glass Canister Set for $44.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Colors Tinted Glass Mixing Bowls
To add a pop of color to your bakeware, opt for these multi-sized, multicolored glass mixing bowls. They come in two color varieties: blue, green, and yellow or blue, green, and red. Plus, they come with BPA-free, nontoxic lids, and the set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Purchase the Pyrex Colors Tinted Glass Mixing Bowls for $34.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Essentials Glass Measuring Cups
These glass measuring cups with the red markings are probably the most iconic measuring cups on the market. The thick glass makes them durable — they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The set comes with 1-, 2-, and 4-cup measuring glasses, and each one fits inside the other for easy storage.
Purchase the Pyrex Essentials Glass Measuring Cups for $25.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex 3-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set
Ceramic bakeware is perfect for anything from cakes to casseroles, and this Pyrex three-piece rectangular set can handle oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also much more affordable than other name-brand ceramic sets, and the bakeware is dishwasher-safe and stackable for simple storage. The individual dish dimensions are 7 inches by 11 inches, 9 inches by 13 inches, and 10 inches by 15 inches.
Purchase the Pyrex 3-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set for $66.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex 3-Piece Round Ceramic Bakeware Set
This is another ceramic set, but the circular shape makes it ideal for classic cakes. This three-piece set is dishwasher- and high-heat safe (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), with stackable round dishes that come in 2-quart, 3-quart, and 4-quart sizes (volume-wise, these are the same sizes as the rectangular ceramic set).
Purchase the Pyrex 3-Piece Round Ceramic Bakeware Set for $66.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex 8-Piece Metal Bakeware Set
When you need all the bakeware basics, this eight-piece set is the easiest way to go. The pans are matching and made from the same stainless-steel material, so each pan is as durable as the next. While handwashing is recommended, the pans are dishwasher-safe and are mercury-free, lead-free, and BPA-free.
Purchase the Pyrex 8-Piece Metal Bakeware Set for $89.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex 3-Piece Metal Cookie Sheet Bakeware Set
If you don't need a full bakeware set, you can grab a set of just the Pyrex sheet pans instead. These are perfect for pizza nights, large batches of cookies, or quick sheet-pan dinners. They're stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free, plus have a sleek look and pastel-colored handles.
Purchase the Pyrex 3-Piece Metal Cookie Sheet Bakeware Set for $39.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Deep 2-Piece Baking Dish Value Pack
If you want to save some money and don't care so much about the lids, then try this two-piece dish set instead. It comes with just the glass, but it has that same durability and tempered glass makeup for even heating. It's also 50% deeper than the original Pyrex baking dishes, so you can easily cook more layered meals.
Purchase the Pyrex Deep 2-Piece Baking Dish Value Pack for $22.97 at Walmart.