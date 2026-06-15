Pyrex Isn't Just Regular Glass: Here's What It's Made Of

Pyrex changed home cooking forever when it was developed in the early 20th century. The glass material used in the original PYREX products — the name was styled with all capital letters — is different from the (lowercase) Pyrex products currently sold in the United States, which are manufactured by Corelle Brands. However, modern Pyrex is still better than regular glass for cooking because of its composition and manufacturing process.

Modern Pyrex cookware is made from tempered soda-lime glass. The term soda-lime refers to the glass's components; sodium carbonate, or washing soda; and lime, from limestone, which is made of calcium carbonate. Sodium atoms soften the glass so it can be formed at lower temperatures, and also cause it to expand when heated. Soda-lime glass is the most common type of glass on the planet, accounting for about 90% of glass products produced.It's used in windows, glass containers, bakeware, and more. It's common because it's a very inexpensive type of glass to manufacture.

Importantly for home cooks, tempered soda-lime glass is three times stronger than regular soda-lime glass. Tempered soda-lime glass expands when it's exposed to high heat, and though it doesn't respond as favorably to thermal shock from rapid temperature fluctuation as the original PYREX did, Pyrex made from tempered soda-lime glass is durable enough to use in day-to-day kitchen tasks.