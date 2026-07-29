Give Your Egg McMuffin 10x The Flavor With This Sweet Spread
The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has always been one of the chain's best breakfast items — and its most iconic. Ingredients-wise, it's just a buttered English muffin, an egg, a slice of cheese, and Canadian bacon. However, there are a few ways to give the Egg McMuffin a flavor boost. For one, what if you tweaked the butter on this classic sandwich with something sweeter, such as maple butter?
An easy blend of syrup and softened butter, maple butter adds a sweet element to this savory sandwich, creating a flavor balance that elevates it. Just soften 1 tablespoon of butter and pair it with 1 teaspoon of maple syrup, folding the syrup into the butter for a sweet two-ingredient sandwich topper. If you don't have any syrup at home, ask McDonald's to add a little extra butter to the Egg McMuffin, order a side of hotcake syrup, then open the sandwich, drizzle the syrup over the bread, and you're ready to indulge.
Other ways to boost your Egg McMuffin with this sweet spread
If you're on the go, the pre-buttered muffin and hotcake syrup does the trick, but if you're taking the sandwich home, you can get more creative. For an extra boost of sweetness, fold a pinch of brown sugar into the maple butter until everything is fully combined. For a punch of heat, sprinkle in a few crushed red pepper flakes, or add a dash of hot sauce, to get a bold, spicy flavor without taking away the sweetness of the maple butter.
Maple butter works well on other variations of the Egg McMuffin, too. It's excellent on every McDonald's breakfast sandwich, from the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit to the Sausage McMuffin. If you prefer a breakfast combo meal to get that hash brown, you're in luck — this sweet spread tastes amazing over that crispy potato.