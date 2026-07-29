Give Your Egg McMuffin 10x The Flavor With This Sweet Spread

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has always been one of the chain's best breakfast items — and its most iconic. Ingredients-wise, it's just a buttered English muffin, an egg, a slice of cheese, and Canadian bacon. However, there are a few ways to give the Egg McMuffin a flavor boost. For one, what if you tweaked the butter on this classic sandwich with something sweeter, such as maple butter?

An easy blend of syrup and softened butter, maple butter adds a sweet element to this savory sandwich, creating a flavor balance that elevates it. Just soften 1 tablespoon of butter and pair it with 1 teaspoon of maple syrup, folding the syrup into the butter for a sweet two-ingredient sandwich topper. If you don't have any syrup at home, ask McDonald's to add a little extra butter to the Egg McMuffin, order a side of hotcake syrup, then open the sandwich, drizzle the syrup over the bread, and you're ready to indulge.