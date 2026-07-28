The Secret To Oven-Baked Pork Ribs That Taste Smoked
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Plenty of pitmasters, or even those who merely fancy themselves to be protein pros, will tell you that the only way to create smoked meat is in, well, a smoker. But while smoking is an ideal way to get tender ribs, you can approximate that classic flavor for an oven cook with some cleverly combined ingredients, too. It all starts with the perfect dry rub.
There are plenty of herbs and spices that are ideally suited to pork ribs. And you can winnow those down even further to really focus on seasonings that will amplify the essence of smoke in the absence of smoldering coals. Paprika and smoked paprika are a great example. While the standard red bell pepper-derived spice has a somewhat sweet, earthy taste, the latter's complexity comes from smoking those peppers to earn its name honestly. So, if your preferred dry rub calls for regular paprika as a matter of course, swapping it with smoked paprika is a solid start towards a smokier finish. However, you'll want to build on it even further from there.
Optimizing your pork rib rub for maximum smokiness
Besides paprika, a basic pork rib rub might call for some combination of garlic powder, onion powder, ground mustard, salt, pepper, and brown sugar. So, you'll need to be even more targeted to achieve your smoky goal when making ribs in the oven. Replacing your everyday garlic, salt, and pepper with smoked varieties will further enhance your warm, woodsy base. Smoked brown sugar might be a little harder to come by at the standard supermarket, but you can easily find versions online, including 8-ounce packages from Darkhorse Specialty Foods.
Other smoky seasonings shouldn't be too difficult to source. If your rub typically includes cayenne pepper, for instance, you can replace it or substitute half with smoked serrano chiles or chipotle powder, which is just pulverized smoked jalapeños. Other common spice aisle finds that are rub-friendly are cumin and cloves, which have a natural smokiness. Using a mix of smoked and inherently smoky ingredients helps develop a flavor that's as close as you can get to a smoker without the actual plumes. Once you've perfected your robustly smoky rub blend, make your favorite oven-baked baby back ribs as you normally would for a home-cooked meal that rivals any rack cooked outdoors.