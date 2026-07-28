The Secret To Oven-Baked Pork Ribs That Taste Smoked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plenty of pitmasters, or even those who merely fancy themselves to be protein pros, will tell you that the only way to create smoked meat is in, well, a smoker. But while smoking is an ideal way to get tender ribs, you can approximate that classic flavor for an oven cook with some cleverly combined ingredients, too. It all starts with the perfect dry rub.

There are plenty of herbs and spices that are ideally suited to pork ribs. And you can winnow those down even further to really focus on seasonings that will amplify the essence of smoke in the absence of smoldering coals. Paprika and smoked paprika are a great example. While the standard red bell pepper-derived spice has a somewhat sweet, earthy taste, the latter's complexity comes from smoking those peppers to earn its name honestly. So, if your preferred dry rub calls for regular paprika as a matter of course, swapping it with smoked paprika is a solid start towards a smokier finish. However, you'll want to build on it even further from there.