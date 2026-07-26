Here's What Yeti Coolers' 'Grizzly-Resistant' Label Actually Means

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The phrase "going off grid" might imply a return to simplicity, but if you're talking about a camping trip, there can be a lot of logistics involved — particularly when it comes to food. You have to plan what to eat, organize your campfire cooking utensils, and determine how to minimize clean-up (try a brown paper bag). But one incredibly important consideration is how to store your food so that local wildlife won't make their own meal of it. One common food storage method used by campers is the hanging bag method, wherein you secure your food in a scent-proof bag and dangle it several feet up in the air. But if you're sticking close to your vehicle and packing food for a larger group, you may want to utilize a cooler. In this case, look for a bear-resistant cooler, such as Yeti's Tundra line.

Certified bear-resistant products have been tested and approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), an organization invested in grizzly conservation. (To get the official designation, a manufacturer must also pay an annual fee to maintain the certification.) The ultimate goal of this certification program is to reduce the number of conflicts between campers and grizzlies. The tests involve introducing the products to a live grizzly and seeing how they fare. However, the IGBC emphasizes that bear-resistant is not the same as bear-proof. With the Yeti Tundra coolers, for example, although they have a "bear-proof" design, you must use them with a specific brand of long-handled padlock to achieve bear resistance.