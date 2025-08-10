Why You Should Always Hang Your Food Up When You Go Camping

Whether you prefer to truly "rough it" when camping in the wilderness or are more of an everyday glamper, there's a good chance you'll want to bring along some food on your next journey into the wild. Some might prefer snacks like ridiculously good campfire s'mores, while others are well-versed in making pancakes while camping. Others just pack some premade food. (For the latter, it might be time to check out a helpful guide to cooking while camping.)

While it's always important to bring food to a campsite, it's just as essential to hang up what isn't being consumed, as it can attract some unwanted critters. Bears might be the first, and biggest, reason to hang food, but they aren't the only creature out there eyeing your picnic basket. Chipmunks and squirrels have been known to steal food right out of campsites during the day. Other creatures may not lurk around until night, waiting for the right moment to sneak over for a stealthy bite.

It may sound like losing food is the worst part when this happens, but looking at the bigger picture, our food can also be unhealthy for the animals.Feeding them might create a bad habit as they slowly begin to rely on us for their meals.