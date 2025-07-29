Camping? Avoid Messy Food Cleanup With This Easy Tip

Cleaning up after a meal is never fun. But cooking while at a campsite, without running water or a kitchen sink, takes the hassle to a whole new level. That's why this old-school, low-fuss cooking method has made a quiet comeback: the brown paper bag breakfast. It's as simple as can be, and surprisingly great when you want something hot and quick without dirtying a pan. You use an ordinary, uncoated brown lunch bag, place a couple of strips of bacon on the bottom, and crack a few eggs right on top. The bacon does double duty: It crisps up and insulates the bottom of the bag from the heat.

Once everything's inside, fold down the top of the bag, poke a hole through it with a long stick, and hold it over the coals (not the flames). In about 10 to 15 minutes, you've got breakfast in a bag with zero dishes to wash. Just eat straight from the bag, then toss it when you're done. It might sound too good to be true, but it works because the bacon's fat and moisture prevent the paper from burning, as long as you keep it over gentle heat. It's also a fun way to cook with kids or beginners who may not be ready to handle a cast iron over a fire. The simplicity makes it more about the experience, making it an essential cooking hack to know before your next camping trip.