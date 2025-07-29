Camping? Avoid Messy Food Cleanup With This Easy Tip
Cleaning up after a meal is never fun. But cooking while at a campsite, without running water or a kitchen sink, takes the hassle to a whole new level. That's why this old-school, low-fuss cooking method has made a quiet comeback: the brown paper bag breakfast. It's as simple as can be, and surprisingly great when you want something hot and quick without dirtying a pan. You use an ordinary, uncoated brown lunch bag, place a couple of strips of bacon on the bottom, and crack a few eggs right on top. The bacon does double duty: It crisps up and insulates the bottom of the bag from the heat.
Once everything's inside, fold down the top of the bag, poke a hole through it with a long stick, and hold it over the coals (not the flames). In about 10 to 15 minutes, you've got breakfast in a bag with zero dishes to wash. Just eat straight from the bag, then toss it when you're done. It might sound too good to be true, but it works because the bacon's fat and moisture prevent the paper from burning, as long as you keep it over gentle heat. It's also a fun way to cook with kids or beginners who may not be ready to handle a cast iron over a fire. The simplicity makes it more about the experience, making it an essential cooking hack to know before your next camping trip.
Getting creative with the brown bag
The beauty of this brown bag method is that it's not limited to eggs and bacon. Once you understand how the paper bag reacts to heat and how to protect it, you can get creative. Use it for lunch or dinner too; try filling a bag with thinly sliced potatoes, onions, and pre-cooked ham or sausage. Add a little oil or butter for moisture and your seasoning of choice. The potatoes will steam down as they cook, and the meat will heat up without a skillet. Just make sure the fattiest item is on the bottom to create that protective layer. And you can even make dessert too. A simple option involves marshmallows, chocolate chips, and crushed graham crackers for a warm s'mores crumble.
However, there are a few quick tips to note: Always use uncoated paper bags (never waxy or printed ones), and stick to ingredients with some natural fat or moisture. Finally, cook low and slow over coals, and never open flames, and make sure to rotate the bag every few minutes. And just like that, there's no need to turn meals into a large, messy affair when camping. Sure, there are many genius ways to use a paper bag at home, but this hack lets you take it with you on the go!