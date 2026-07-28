The Delicious Waffle House Order When You're In The Mood For A Decadent Breakfast
Breakfast foods run the gamut from plain ol' porridge to buttery eggs Benedict, with both sweet and savory options abound. And the iconic Waffle House — one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants — serves up a pretty broad selection. While Waffle House fans are eager to talk up classics like the pecan waffles or All-Star Special, sometimes it can be nice to discover something new, especially if it takes your typical order from standard to stand-out.
One such Waffle House hack when you're looking for something sweet and decadent is to order one plain and one chocolate chip waffle. Smear a generous amount of butter on top of the waffle topped with chocolate, spreading the melty chips together with the golden fat until it becomes one beautifully gooey mixture. Top this layer with the second, plain waffle, then add more butter and syrup on top as per usual. The result is an indulgent, sweet, and melty stuffed waffle creation that very well may change your life — or at least, your go-to Waffle House order. Keep in mind that Waffle House makes its waffles with half-and-half (which is why they always taste better than homemade), so they're already quite rich on their own. This hack, however, takes things up a notch on the scale of indulgence.
Spin-offs and other options
In addition to its chocolate chip and plain options, Waffle House also has a peanut butter waffle topped with mini peanut butter chips. If you're more of a PB fan than a chocolate one, try this hack with the peanut butter waffle. If you're thinking, "wouldn't that be the same as spreading peanut butter in between the waffles?," the answer is no — peanut butter chips have added flavorings like sugar, so it's a sweeter topping. Or, do as some suggest and create a buckeye-style waffle. Order a chocolate chip waffle but instead of topping it with a plain one, use a peanut butter waffle. And if your waffle of choice is the chain's popular pecan waffle, you can certainly recreate this hack by swapping out the plain waffle for a pecan one to make a nutty, chocolately breakfast.
Now, say you want a decadent waffle-based breakfast but are in the mood for something savory. In that case, take inspiration from the viral Waffle House sandwich trick. Essentially, this is any sandwich ordered with a side of two plain waffles. Once the sandwich arrives, simply swap out the bread with waffles. For a breakfast version, try this with the Texas Breakfast Melt (meat, egg, and cheese in between Texas toast), the Texas Sausage Melt (sausage, onions and cheese), or any other Waffle House breakfast sandwich or melt.