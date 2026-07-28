The Delicious Waffle House Order When You're In The Mood For A Decadent Breakfast

Breakfast foods run the gamut from plain ol' porridge to buttery eggs Benedict, with both sweet and savory options abound. And the iconic Waffle House — one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants — serves up a pretty broad selection. While Waffle House fans are eager to talk up classics like the pecan waffles or All-Star Special, sometimes it can be nice to discover something new, especially if it takes your typical order from standard to stand-out.

One such Waffle House hack when you're looking for something sweet and decadent is to order one plain and one chocolate chip waffle. Smear a generous amount of butter on top of the waffle topped with chocolate, spreading the melty chips together with the golden fat until it becomes one beautifully gooey mixture. Top this layer with the second, plain waffle, then add more butter and syrup on top as per usual. The result is an indulgent, sweet, and melty stuffed waffle creation that very well may change your life — or at least, your go-to Waffle House order. Keep in mind that Waffle House makes its waffles with half-and-half (which is why they always taste better than homemade), so they're already quite rich on their own. This hack, however, takes things up a notch on the scale of indulgence.