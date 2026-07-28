Make Delicious Seafood Pasta For Less Than $10 With One Powerhouse Ingredient

To get the most flavor from your tinned fish opt for sardines packed in oil; it adds a depth of flavor and richer mouthfeel. You could even choose an oil option with additional flavors like hot peppers or lemon, if that's in your budget. That said, sardines packed in water are a fine (and often cheaper) option, though you may want to add a drizzle of olive oil over your finished dish.

Can't find sardines? Don't worry there's other affordable options. Anchovies and mackerel both bring that super briny and snappy flavor to the dish and chunky mackerel offers the same texture. Both have a similarly affordable price point as sardines ($2.49 and $3.99 at Kroger). Smoked mackerel, in particular, gives another layer of flavor, making for a fine substitute. While we love canned tuna elsewhere, this particular tinned fish will not give you the same punch as its saltier siblings.

With such a simple ingredient list, it's hard to find additional places to save, but pro tip from us to you: If you have bread on hand, make your own breadcrumbs by pulsing some slices in a food processor and drying the crumbs in the oven. (Congratulations, you just further reduced that grocery bill to $4.60.)

As for the pasta, size doesn't matter, but you'll want to invest in a shape that will catch the sardine juices, as well as those garlicky, lemony breadcrumbs. Excellent short pasta varieties include penne (and penne rigate), rotini, and orecchiette, among many others. Long varieties that work well for this dish include bucatini (my personal go-to, and a great spaghetti substitution), or pappardelle. As far as brands go, De Cecco and Divella are both affordable and fantastic option, averaging between $2-3 dollars a box. Dinner is served — without breaking the bank.