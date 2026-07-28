Make Delicious Seafood Pasta For Less Than $10 With One Powerhouse Ingredient
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The many pasta shapes and sizes — including some more obscure ones — coupled with the multitude of sauces and additional ingredients mean there's an almost endless number of pasta dishes you can make. In the summer though, we say opt for a flavorful seafood pasta. The bad news is that can sometimes cost a pretty penny. The good news is that a simple seafood dish can be done for less than $10 — and in practically no time — by way of a humble tin of sardines.
High in protein and chock-full of nutrients (a 2023 study in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition suggests swapping fish oil supplements and up your sardine intake), sardines have seen a rise in popularity in the past few years, packing a punch with their sharp, briny flavor. And for good reason — aside from their health benefits, they're adaptable and super affordable due to their high reproductive rate.
There are a number of reputable, affordable tinned sardines readily available on grocery store shelves. A 3.75-ounce can of Beach Cliff Sardines served in water is just $1.34, and Bumble Bee is not far behind selling the same size can of Wild Caught Sardines in Oil for $1.39. Even more expensive options like Brunswick Gourmet Brisling sardines — the highest ranked sardines we tested — and Sea Tales Sardines in extra-virgin olive oil cost $4.19 and $5.69, respectively for 4.2-ounce size cans.
A simple dish of al dente pasta with smashed sardines, sautéed garlic, toasted breadcrumbs, and freshly grated lemon zest, the ingredients, would cost me only $5.82 at my local grocery store. If you were to make this same meal using fresh salmon or lobster, you'd see that total soar to $15 and $22, respectively.
Tips for extra savings and extra flavor
To get the most flavor from your tinned fish opt for sardines packed in oil; it adds a depth of flavor and richer mouthfeel. You could even choose an oil option with additional flavors like hot peppers or lemon, if that's in your budget. That said, sardines packed in water are a fine (and often cheaper) option, though you may want to add a drizzle of olive oil over your finished dish.
Can't find sardines? Don't worry there's other affordable options. Anchovies and mackerel both bring that super briny and snappy flavor to the dish and chunky mackerel offers the same texture. Both have a similarly affordable price point as sardines ($2.49 and $3.99 at Kroger). Smoked mackerel, in particular, gives another layer of flavor, making for a fine substitute. While we love canned tuna elsewhere, this particular tinned fish will not give you the same punch as its saltier siblings.
With such a simple ingredient list, it's hard to find additional places to save, but pro tip from us to you: If you have bread on hand, make your own breadcrumbs by pulsing some slices in a food processor and drying the crumbs in the oven. (Congratulations, you just further reduced that grocery bill to $4.60.)
As for the pasta, size doesn't matter, but you'll want to invest in a shape that will catch the sardine juices, as well as those garlicky, lemony breadcrumbs. Excellent short pasta varieties include penne (and penne rigate), rotini, and orecchiette, among many others. Long varieties that work well for this dish include bucatini (my personal go-to, and a great spaghetti substitution), or pappardelle. As far as brands go, De Cecco and Divella are both affordable and fantastic option, averaging between $2-3 dollars a box. Dinner is served — without breaking the bank.