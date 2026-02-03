6 Store-Bought Pasta Brands To Buy And 2 To Avoid, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever stood in the pasta aisle, blinking at names you can't pronounce and wondering which brands deserve space in your pantry, you're not alone. Supermarkets these days offer a wide range of noodles, from Italian bronze-cut pasta (a sign you're at the right store) to Teflon-die-cut, organic, gluten-free, and occasionally fresh stuff in the deli section. Then there's the myriad of obscure shapes, each with its own use, and cooking instructions, per the noodle geometry. It's a lot. Novice home cooks can get lost in the sauce, but it's always best to focus on taste and texture first and foremost. Which pastas hold up to a hearty ragù, which collapse into mush, which provide the silkiest sauces — and do cheap grocery store brands fall short of costlier, imported ones?

The truth is that some brands should be avoided altogether, while others are worth every penny. This couldn't be more apparent in simple pasta dishes with two or three ingredients, where the noodle quality has to be on point. What's more, with certain pasta dishes, creating a restaurant-like, silky sauce is almost impossible with the wrong noodle. To hone in on the brands we think readers should avoid, and the ones you should take home, we tapped the experts. Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills' Executive Chef, Jesus Medina, Donatella Boutique Hotel and Restaurant's General Manager, Alfonso Platone, and Julia Chebotar, a private chef and "Chopped" Champ, have all kindly chimed in. Buon appetito!