Why Bucatini Can (And Should) Replace Spaghetti In Most Dishes

When it comes to cooking pasta, the focus always seems to be on the sauce. Whether you're making a cold pasta salad or a vegetarian carbonara, the pasta itself always seems to take a backseat compared to whatever deliciousness it's being drenched in. But the truly knowledgeable will tell you that while sauce is important, it's far from the only thing that can make or break a pasta dish. You might not realize it, but the shape of pasta that you use can have a huge impact on the dish you end up with. One shape that always seems to get overshadowed is bucatini. You may not have heard of it, but this is a powerhouse pasta in its own right, and more often than not, it's an upgrade compared to its more famous cousin, spaghetti.

To find out more, we spoke to Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at Olio e Più. First things first — what's the difference? "Spaghetti is thinner, while bucatini is thicker and has a hollow center," Corazzina told us. These long tubes of pasta are perfect for sucking up sauces, much like other hollow pastas like rigatoni. As Corazzina explained, "The hollow center helps it hold onto sauces in a way that is often way more satisfying!" Because the sauce gets inside the pasta, as well as just coating the exterior (like it would with a spaghetti dish), every bite is guaranteed to really cling to your sauce, making it a great upgrade for pretty much any spaghetti dish.