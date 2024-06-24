5 Obscure Pasta Shapes With Fascinating Backstories

Italy and pasta go hand in hand. Pasta has been a central staple in the kitchens of the Mediterranean peninsula for centuries, if not millennia. Indeed, the practice of mixing then drying flour and water can be dated back to the days of the Etruscans between the 8th and 3rd centuries BCE. The more primitive forms of pasta would be nigh unrecognizable as such today, and Italian pasta has taken influence from East Asian and Arab practices over the course of its storied history. In other words, Italian pasta is less of an invention and more of a cultural evolution. And as pasta developed in Italy and became integral to the country's way of life, so too did new pasta shapes develop over the years.

There are reportedly hundreds of unique pasta shapes spread throughout Italy, with some reporting over 350 unique forms (though a solid number is, of course, hard to obtain). Some have universal recognition, like spaghetti or penne, while others are much more obscure and region-centric. And others still are fresh on the pasta scene, having only been invented recently. Here are some fascinating pasta shapes that you may not have heard of, along with the often hazy stories of how they came to be.