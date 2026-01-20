9 Canned Sardine Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Canned sardines are a great snack to whip out if you want to spark a reaction amongst your company. It's either love, or hate. Some can't fathom dipping into a can of tiny fish, while others enjoy this old-school snack on its own or in various dishes.

If you don't like fish, you're probably not coming anywhere near a can of them, but if you clicked on this article, my suspicion is that you're likely a fan. With so many brands of sardines available, though, you might be wondering if there are any you're missing out on. Specialty or import stores carry variations from other countries and continents, and even the average grocery store has more than a few brands available.

I'm a huge fan of sardines. Not only are they flavorful and delicious, they're also a great source of protein and omega-3s. The convenience of buying them in a can makes for easy preparation, and there are a variety of ways to dress them up into tasty snacks. I was pleased to try several brands and compare the flavors, textures, price points, and quality of the oil they were soaked in, and was surprised to find that some were unquestionably better than others. Read on to discover the best brands that any sardine-enthusiast would be happy to have in their pantry.