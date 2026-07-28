Meet Mustard Pickles: The Old-School Condiment Packed With Bold Flavor

Your pickles got in my mustard! No, your mustard got in my pickles! This isn't a savory version of the classic Reese's ad, but a deliciously bright and tangy condiment that has been flying under the flavor radar for too long. Hailing from the cold, ocean-facing northeastern coast of Canada, specifically Newfoundland, this dish consists of chopped veggies (usually cucumbers, onion, and often cauliflower) that have been pickled in a sauce of vinegar and mustard seeds or powder (among other ingredients, such as pickling salt, sugar, and a thickener).

The flavor is pungent and perky, perfect for brightening up a plate of salted meats and root vegetables — classics of the Canadian region from which this condiment originates. The tangy condiment is a downright staple in Newfoundland, where, historically, the harsh climate has made obtaining fresh food rather difficult. Mustard pickles were a way of adding brightness to the foods people built meals around, such as salt-cured meats, boiled split peas, and long-lasting root vegetables. The fact that mustard pickles are also really quite delicious has turned them into an Atlantic Canadian classic.

Mustard pickles are similar to one of many old-fashioned condiments that deserve a dollop on your plate, British piccalilli, which has a similar mustard-and-vinegar base with chopped veggies. This similarity probably isn't coincidental, considering the region's British ties. But even if you live outside that region of Canada, you can get mustard pickles if you know how.