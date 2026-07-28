Meet Mustard Pickles: The Old-School Condiment Packed With Bold Flavor
Your pickles got in my mustard! No, your mustard got in my pickles! This isn't a savory version of the classic Reese's ad, but a deliciously bright and tangy condiment that has been flying under the flavor radar for too long. Hailing from the cold, ocean-facing northeastern coast of Canada, specifically Newfoundland, this dish consists of chopped veggies (usually cucumbers, onion, and often cauliflower) that have been pickled in a sauce of vinegar and mustard seeds or powder (among other ingredients, such as pickling salt, sugar, and a thickener).
The flavor is pungent and perky, perfect for brightening up a plate of salted meats and root vegetables — classics of the Canadian region from which this condiment originates. The tangy condiment is a downright staple in Newfoundland, where, historically, the harsh climate has made obtaining fresh food rather difficult. Mustard pickles were a way of adding brightness to the foods people built meals around, such as salt-cured meats, boiled split peas, and long-lasting root vegetables. The fact that mustard pickles are also really quite delicious has turned them into an Atlantic Canadian classic.
Mustard pickles are similar to one of many old-fashioned condiments that deserve a dollop on your plate, British piccalilli, which has a similar mustard-and-vinegar base with chopped veggies. This similarity probably isn't coincidental, considering the region's British ties. But even if you live outside that region of Canada, you can get mustard pickles if you know how.
Finding, making, and serving your mustard pickles
If you live outside Canada, you might not be able to find mustard pickles at a grocery store in your area. However, you can find them online from various retailers, such as Olde Haven Farm and East Coast Catalog a specialty online retailer that focuses specifically on Eastern Canadian delicacies.
But you needn't rely on commerce for procuring your mustardy pickles. You can also make them at home. Traditional mustard pickles are made via canning, which allows you to store them on the shelf for extended periods. Recipes for mustard pickles vary based on family tradition or personal preference, and there are many to be found online. Though traditional recipes do call for specific veggies, you can usually find a recipe with the pickle-compatible veggies you want to use. Recipes often include some sort of thickener, such as canning-safe modified cornstarch (e.g., Clear Jel), pectin, or gelatin to give mustard pickles a rich texture. Some vintage recipes call for flour, but you should choose a different recipe, as it's not in line with safe canning practices and could make the product too thick for heat penetration during processing. That's also why you should always use a trusted recipe exactly and not make substitutions.
In terms of serving, you can enjoy mustard pickles as a complement to just about any savory dish. You can serve them alongside roast chicken, beef, or even honey mustard-glazed pork chops. This condiment adds a wonderful brightness to anything you serve. You can even use it as a mix-in for mayo-based salads, such as potato salad or three-ingredient egg salad or as a topping for a hearty sandwich. Just know that once you've had a bite, you'll always want to have some on hand.