Give Your Pork Chops A Honey Mustard Glaze For The Juiciest Bite

As the last weeks of summer fade away, firing up the grill becomes a precious occasion. (And if you still don't have a grill, here's how to figure out which one is best for you.) To keep the experience special, create a sweet, caramelized coating for your pork chops that makes them even more crave-worthy, whether they're hot off the grill or fresh from the oven. That's right, it's time to give your pork chop recipe a makeover, and a juicy honey mustard glaze is the glow-up it needs.

The acidity in honey mustard can help tenderize meat, which means creating a glaze with this ingredient can help make your pork chops even more satisfying to bite into. Honey mustard also has a reputation for making meats, salads, and starches even more delicious thanks to its fusion of sweet and savory flavors. With the addition of herbs like thyme or chopped shallots, this glaze becomes a perfectly balanced addition to your favorite pork chop recipe. That combination of tang, sweetness, and saltiness is the perfect trio for ultimate umami power. If your mouth is watering, keep reading.