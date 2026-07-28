There Are 3 Types Of Beef Ribs — Which Should You Choose For The BBQ?

You can't have a barbecue without ribs. Well, you can, but why would you want to? Mouthwatering meat cooked to perfection covered in barbecue sauce — you simply can't go wrong. But while deciding on what sides to serve might present a challenge, the real question is which kind of ribs are best for grilling. Pork ribs are great (just look at how popular the McDonald's McRib, which is made from pork, is when it's available), but for many barbecue diehards, beef is a better option. The ribs are known for having a significant amount of meat on them and have a lot more fat marbled throughout the meat. When rendered, that fat melts into the meat and creates that succulent texture and mouthwatering flavor that makes us love beef.

The only problem is that there isn't just one kind of beef rib. But if you want to know which kind you should be throwing on the grill this summer, you'll want to know what the differences are. When a cow is butchered, three main types of ribs are produced: chuck short ribs (which you might see under the name "flanken short ribs"), plate short ribs (which also go by the fun nickname "dinosaur ribs"), and beef back ribs. Each comes from a different part of the cow, and they've each got their own taste, texture, and best use. Of the three, the best for the barbecue is actually all three, depending on what you are looking for from a rib.