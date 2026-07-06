Beef Vs Pork Ribs: Which Are Right For Your Cookout?

There are a handful of different beef ribs, but the most common ones are plate ribs, chuck ribs, and back ribs. Plate ribs are massive, meaty ribs that are sometimes referred to as dino ribs. They're the largest type of rib and can also be quite expensive, running as much as $15 or more per pound. Plate ribs can take up to 10 hours to cook. Due to their high price tag and long cook time, they probably aren't the best choice for feeding a crowd at a cookout (but they're worth cooking on your own time).

Chuck ribs, a popular type of short rib, are not as expensive or large as dino ribs but are still a pricy option. They can have up to 2 inches of meat above the bone, making them a seriously meaty pick, and the best-quality version comes from the shoulder area of the cow (hence the name "chuck"). You can serve barbecued beef short ribs if you're not feeding a crowd as the price is more reasonable than dino ribs. But for a ton of people, they're not the best choice.

Beef back ribs are the most budget-friendly type of beef rib. They're visually similar to pork ribs, but they're larger and meatier than these. They come from the underside of the rib roast — the upper back of the cow. Compared to other beef ribs, you'll see less meat on top (most of it goes to ribeye steaks during butchering) and more concentrated between the bones. These ribs usually take around three to four hours to cook, so if you want beef ribs at your cookout, these are probably the best choice as you can feed a crowd more quickly and economically.