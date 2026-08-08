The Viral Test For Checking The Quality Of Soy Sauce: Does Shaking The Bottle Actually Work?

Social media is absolutely jammed with kitchen and food hacks that promise to change your life, and soy sauce hasn't escaped the fervor. The premise of the latest buzzy hack is simple: You can test the quality of a bottle of soy sauce before buying it by shaking the bottle and watching to see how many bubbles appear at the top. According to viral videos, if a layer of tiny bubbles forms, then that's a sign it's a high-quality soy sauce, whereas if the foam doesn't develop, then it suggests the manufacturers took shortcuts to avoid the long process of real fermentation. It's a cool idea, so you can imagine why the videos have gained traction. Although there is some vague logic to the idea — fermentation causes bubbles, so a well-fermented soy sauce should be bubbly — under closer inspection, the hack just doesn't hold up.

First, fermentation in soy sauce doesn't create carbonation in the finished product the way it does in products like beer or kombucha. Additionally, although a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology confirms that soy proteins can act as foaming agents in food, this likely doesn't really matter, considering how soy sauce is made. Traditionally, Japanese-style soy sauce is fermented over several months, a process in which the proteins from the soybeans and wheat are broken down, which means they aren't present in the end result and the research on these isolated soy proteins may not reflect how finished soy sauce behaves.

Ultimately, the bubbles in soy sauce can be affected by numerous other factors, including how vigorously a bottle is shaken; there just isn't scientific evidence confirming that the presence of bubbles is a reliable measure of how soy sauce was brewed. Thankfully, there are other (easier) ways to check if soy sauce is well-made.