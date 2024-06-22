12 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Guacamole Superior

Basic guacamole is easy to prepare, requiring just avocado, lime, cilantro, and salt. Some chefs add extras like corn, tomatoes, and garlic, which is great. But aside from prepping your avocado ingredients like a pro, you can also turn to ingredient swaps to boost flavor and even save time. If you want to add texture, these replacements can also bring your guacamole to the next level. These are also helpful hacks to keep on hand in case you run out of your standard guac ingredients and want to get more creative with your culinary feats (or just avoid a trip to the grocery store).

Advertisement

Some replace standard ingredients with more flavorful or interesting upgrades, like swapping out regular tomatoes for flavorful heirloom varieties. Others boost the flavor profile by introducing new, complex ingredients, such as swapping out simple jalapeño peppers for pickled peppers or chili crisp. Others are a new spin on the dish completely, like replacing the expected lime and salt with tangy, salty sauerkraut. A few swaps help save time by streamlining ingredients or using premade options that require no prep. No matter what you swap, these replacements are sure to make your guacamole stand out from the crowd.