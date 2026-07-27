How An Egg Does Wonders For A Boxed Mac And Cheese
Easy and affordable — and with plenty of brands to choose from — boxed mac and cheese is built for convenience. The minimal-step process is simple: Boil water, add pasta and cook, and finish by adding butter, milk, and the accompanying cheese sauce packet. Even upgrading this childhood favorite takes minimal effort; We recommend seasoning it with salt and pepper to taste and (for an extra gooey dish) skip draining the pasta.
Another option? Whisk in a whole egg or egg yolk to instantly take this American staple from low-brow to high-brow, giving the end result a glossy sheen and thicker, velvety mouthfeel with an added protein bonus whether you're using our top-ranked boxed variety, Goodles or your favorite brand. Due to the high fat content found in egg yolks, eggs act as natural emulsifiers, binding animal proteins like meatballs and tartares, and soup and sauces, like a classic Hollandaise or Béarnaise. It's this bind that brings together the elements of the boxed mac and cheese, acting like a warm hug.
A word to the wise: Mind the temperature when whisking in your eggs. Undercooking your eggs provides a breeding ground for foodborne illness while overcooking them leads to scrambled eggs, thus spoiling both your hard work and finished product. If you're worried about either end of the spectrum, try tempering your eggs by whisking a ladle of the hot liquid directly into your bowl of beaten eggs before adding them back into the dish itself. Using room temperature eggs will also ease the risk of overcooking.
Adapting this technique for other dishes
The same technique is used in various dishes you've likely seen on restaurant menus or made at home. Carbonara, a classic Italian sauce, sees a blend of whipped eggs and Parmesan cheese whisked into a swimming bath of pasta and cooked guanciale or pancetta (aka, elevated bacon, egg, and cheese in pasta form). Eggs thicken avgolemono, a simple Greek soup traditionally made using only orzo, lemon, and chicken, perfect for cooler nights or the cure for what ails you.
Now that you have this handy trick under your belt, you're free to roam about the kitchen cabin and apply this basic method to any of your favorite dishes at home. Instead of topping an umami-packed bowl of miso ramen (one of the many types of ramen) with a soft-boiled egg, give it a boost by whisking in a whole egg yolk for an added sheen. Finish a decadent plate of risotto by gently adding in a couple of eggs before stirring in the Parmesan cheese and serving. Yolks can also transform and thicken simple pan sauces after roasting or braising meats; simply remove the protein from the pan and whisk in some egg yolks to the braising liquids for an instant and elegant upgrade.