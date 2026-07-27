Easy and affordable — and with plenty of brands to choose from — boxed mac and cheese is built for convenience. The minimal-step process is simple: Boil water, add pasta and cook, and finish by adding butter, milk, and the accompanying cheese sauce packet. Even upgrading this childhood favorite takes minimal effort; We recommend seasoning it with salt and pepper to taste and (for an extra gooey dish) skip draining the pasta.

Another option? Whisk in a whole egg or egg yolk to instantly take this American staple from low-brow to high-brow, giving the end result a glossy sheen and thicker, velvety mouthfeel with an added protein bonus whether you're using our top-ranked boxed variety, Goodles or your favorite brand. Due to the high fat content found in egg yolks, eggs act as natural emulsifiers, binding animal proteins like meatballs and tartares, and soup and sauces, like a classic Hollandaise or Béarnaise. It's this bind that brings together the elements of the boxed mac and cheese, acting like a warm hug.

A word to the wise: Mind the temperature when whisking in your eggs. Undercooking your eggs provides a breeding ground for foodborne illness while overcooking them leads to scrambled eggs, thus spoiling both your hard work and finished product. If you're worried about either end of the spectrum, try tempering your eggs by whisking a ladle of the hot liquid directly into your bowl of beaten eggs before adding them back into the dish itself. Using room temperature eggs will also ease the risk of overcooking.