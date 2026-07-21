The Wild History Of National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day, held every year on July 24, has become a day to celebrate Mexico's national spirit, but the history of this event is a bit murky. Strangely, it may have actually been started by a group of fraternity brothers at Utah State University before being co-opted by the tequila and food and beverage industry. In our research, the first mention of this day goes all the way back to 1974, long before the spirit had its renaissance, at a time when tequila was more likely to be served in a shot glass.

A few members of Beta Beta Beta fraternity — Bill Brown, Robb Sykes, and Doug McCullouch — held the first National Tequila Day on November 16, 1974, during the school's annual football game with rival University of Utah. McCullouch, in a 1979 letter to the editor of The Utah Statesman, described National Tequila Day as "the only national holiday native to Utah" and a "day to commemorate the United States' relationship with its neighbor Mexico."

It soon became an annual event, and by 1976, it had spread to more than 20 states and parts of Canada. In Logan, where the university is located, the local liquor store would sell out of the spirit, forcing students to drive to Idaho to get their party supplies. By the 2000s, tequila brands, bars, and restaurants had taken over the holiday, with a move to July 24.