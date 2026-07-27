What Sets Organic Vodka Apart From Other Varieties

Vodka remains one of the most popular spirits today, and as such it's a crowded field. There are many ways brands can separate themselves from the pack. It could be the base ingredient — wheat, potato, corn, rye, barley, or sugarcane, among others — or its distillation and filtering methods, or even the water used during production. All these things affect the taste and mouthfeel of the final product. Organic is another distinction you'll often see on vodka labels, but what does it actually mean? USDA Organic (and its European Union equivalent) goes much further in determining how a vodka is made, from soil to final spirit.

To qualify for USDA Organic certification, at least 95% of its ingredients must be organically produced, meaning they must be free of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, aren't genetically modified. The final product also can't include any artificial additives. The soil in which the ingredients are grown has to be free of banned substances for at least three years before harvest. From there, everything from the seeds of the base ingredient to the yeast used in fermentation must also be organic. The EU has stricter sustainability requirements, but because its standards satisfy USDA criteria, organic vodkas produced there can be sold as organic in the U.S.

Although the category is still small, it's growing, and it's making big inroads. Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards named Prairie Organic Vodka, made with organic corn grown in the Midwest, the best vodka in the U.S. That leads us into a big question. Does organic vodka taste better?