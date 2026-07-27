The Most Delicious Filet-O-Fish Is Ordered The Belgian Way

McDonald's is primarily known for its salty fries, Chicken McNuggets, and the Big Mac, but the Filet-O-Fish is not to be overlooked. The Filet-O-Fish features a crisp fish filet patty, tartar sauce, and cheese served on a warm bun. Not only is this crispy sandwich tangy and delicious, but McDonald's even uses sustainable practices to catch its fish, one of a number of things you probably don't know about the Filet-O-Fish. Another of those things is that there's a simple way to order this sandwich that takes it to the next level, and it's a staple menu item in Belgium: the McFish.

Belgian McDonald's has the classic Filet-O-Fish and a Filet-O-Fish Deluxe, but it also has an entirely separate McFish sandwich on the menu. The McFish tops the fish filet patty with ketchup rather than tartar sauce and skips the cheese. It is offered alone on the Belgian McValue menu, or you can order it as a part of a Happy Meal (though that doesn't mean it's limited to children).

The Filet-O-Fish with anything other than tartar sauce and cheese may be surprising to Americans, but Belgium isn't the only one to feature a fish sandwich with ketchup — for example, there's also Norway's Fish McFeast. It makes sense. The sweet and slightly acidic flavor of ketchup complements the fish for a balanced bite. The McFish is great for those looking to try out a fried fish sandwich and prefer the fish to be mellowed by ketchup, or for those who just want a simplified Filet-O-Fish. Of course, you can't go into an American McDonald's and order a McFish. But you have the option to customize your Filet-O-Fish, so simply order the sandwich plain (no cheese) with ketchup instead of tartar sauce if you'd like to try it.