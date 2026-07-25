15 Best Seafood Restaurants Along The Gulf Coast

There's something magical about the Gulf Coast. It's around 1,200 miles of beautiful beaches, bustling waterfront cities, and some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. The length of the coast is lined with docks where large- and small-scale fishermen head out to bring in some of the most incredible seafood around, including red snapper, grouper, shrimp, crab, and oysters for you to enjoy.

Restaurants have set up to take full advantage of the bounty the Gulf of Mexico has to offer. There are so many options that locals can always count on something new, while visitors have an almost overwhelming number of places to choose from. Mississippi's Seafood Trail alone has more than 90 restaurants known for their stellar seafood, so if you're heading there on vacation, how do you know where to go?

We're here to help, with our round-up of some of the hottest spots for seafood along the Gulf Coast. Some of our picks came courtesy of Chowhound staffers who are Gulf Coast locals, while others came via recommendations from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We also made sure we were including some places that offered more than just seafood — just in case there are some in your party who want turf instead of the surf. The best are working with local fishing boats to source seafood plucked from the waters just hours before it makes it to the plate, and are offering seasonal favorites to rave reviews. Heading to the Gulf Coast? Keep these spots in mind.