15 Best Seafood Restaurants Along The Gulf Coast
There's something magical about the Gulf Coast. It's around 1,200 miles of beautiful beaches, bustling waterfront cities, and some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. The length of the coast is lined with docks where large- and small-scale fishermen head out to bring in some of the most incredible seafood around, including red snapper, grouper, shrimp, crab, and oysters for you to enjoy.
Restaurants have set up to take full advantage of the bounty the Gulf of Mexico has to offer. There are so many options that locals can always count on something new, while visitors have an almost overwhelming number of places to choose from. Mississippi's Seafood Trail alone has more than 90 restaurants known for their stellar seafood, so if you're heading there on vacation, how do you know where to go?
We're here to help, with our round-up of some of the hottest spots for seafood along the Gulf Coast. Some of our picks came courtesy of Chowhound staffers who are Gulf Coast locals, while others came via recommendations from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We also made sure we were including some places that offered more than just seafood — just in case there are some in your party who want turf instead of the surf. The best are working with local fishing boats to source seafood plucked from the waters just hours before it makes it to the plate, and are offering seasonal favorites to rave reviews. Heading to the Gulf Coast? Keep these spots in mind.
1. Flora-Bama in Perdido Key, Florida
Flora-Bama has been a Gulf Coast hotspot since 1964, and trust us when we say there's a lot going on here. It isn't just where you go for a meal; it's a destination in itself. There's live music every day — but you'll have to choose which of the five different stages you'll visit — along with an oyster bar, marina, yacht club, liquor and lotto shop, and you'll definitely want to check out the Coastal Cruiser that sets sail on those gorgeous Gulf waters.
It's all nestled together in one convenient area on the border between Florida and Alabama, and the seafood is incredible. It's set up so you can plan on hitting beachside bars alongside concerts, order some outstanding oysters that will keep you going back for more, and cocktails that are just as good. (Try the swordfish!)
(251) 980-5118
17401 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, FL 32507
2. The Gulf (Multiple locations)
Plan a trip to The Gulf, and you can rest assured you're in for a super fun time. You'll know as soon as your destination looms into view, as it's made from shipping containers for an upcycled vibe that helps set this place as one of the area's most beloved beach bars. You can also be sure that the seafood is on point, and you'll find one of the best fried fish sandwiches in the country here.
That's not all there is to love: The menu includes rave-worthy coconut grouper bites, tuna poke bowls, mahi mahi tacos, and if a BLT with snapper sounds intriguing, you're not the only one to think so. Cocktails are delicious, the views are breathtaking, and life doesn't get much better than dining on delicious seafood with your toes buried in the sand. Join in some of the beachside games, and don't skip the crab legs.
Multiple locations
3. Stewby's Seafood Shanty (Multiple locations)
Stewby's Seafood Shanty might not be a 'shanty' in the true meaning of the word, as this decades-old favorite has grown up quite a bit. It was initially run out of a repurposed portable classroom, and has now grown to have several locations in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Florida. The idea has remained the same: serve the freshest fish in a welcoming, no-frills sort of place that makes you feel like you're stopping by for dinner with the family. If, that is, the family had years of experience serving up the area's best sandwiches, tacos, and platters.
The samwiches — named for founder Sam Taylor — are always a win, especially when you opt for the shrimp version that's piled sky-high with seafood. Hushpuppies are a must, and make the perfect centerpiece to fresh seafood served in heaping portions. It's all so good that you might find yourself returning night after night, as you're going to want to experience the incredible array of highly recommended dishes from grilled grouper to fried oysters or grilled shrimp tacos, and sides like coleslaw and cheese grits.
Multiple locations
4. Pêche Seafood Grill in New Orleans, Louisiana
You'll need to make reservations if you want to sit down to a Michelin Guide-recommended meal at Pêche Seafood Grill. It's worth planning ahead for, as not only has this place gotten Michelin attention, but it's headed by Chef Ryan Prewitt, who netted the title of Best Chef: South in 2014's James Beard Foundation awards. Pêche prepares its seafood with flavorful flair drawn from cuisine across South America, and results include gumbo that's often said to be some of the best around.
It takes a lot to stand out in New Orleans' foodie scene — this is, after all, the city that's home to America's oldest family-owned restaurant. In addition to the professional awards and accolades, plenty of customers say that Pêche Seafood Grill has earned its place among NOLA's elite experiences. Think crawfish capellini, smoked tuna dip, catfish appetizers, and a seafood salad that's just one standout on a flawless raw bar. Be sure to finish with a key lime pie that's out of this world.
https://www.pecherestaurant.com/
(504) 522-1744
800 Magazine St, New Orleans, NA 70130
5. White Pillars in Biloxi, Mississippi
Anyone looking for top-tier seafood with wine and cocktails to match should check out White Pillars. In addition to earning a Best Chef nod in the 2026 James Beard Awards and a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, this place has also earned kudos from Wine Spectator for a 900-bottle cellar. It's also home to the oldest bar in Biloxi — which has made the trip down from Chicago — and a downright delightful cocktail program that changes seasonally. It's a restaurant that gets recommended by professional sommeliers, and as for the seafood?
Oysters are a clear favorite here, and you're not going to go wrong with the soft-shell crab, either. The menu is likely to have fun and funky things like swordfish with curry sauce, swordfish schnitzel, and crab rangoon ravioli. And if you're looking for a spot that will also make the beef lover in your life happy, this is the place. Steaks are excellent!
https://biloxiwhitepillars.com/#
(228) 207-0885
1696 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531
6. Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition in Houston, Texas
Those at Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition take the name very seriously. In addition to serving up local seafood, there's also a sense of pride in the fact that stories and history are getting preserved and shared along with those dishes. It's gotten the restaurant a mention in the Michelin Guide, and when the James Beard Foundation hosted a special New York City event spotlighting the seafood boil, it was Josephine's Chef Lucas McKinney in the kitchen.
For anyone lamenting a lack of New Orleans-style flair in Houston restaurants, this is the solution. There are legitimately superb po'boys on the menu, on point from the fried oysters to the bread. Try highly recommended dishes like the BBQ blue crabs and the blue crab rice bowls, which might give you reason enough for a return visit. Crawfish are guaranteed to be delish, and if you want to keep the party going, get an order of gumbo to go.
https://josephinesgulfcoasttradition.com/
(713) 527-8988
318 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002
7. Porgy's Seafood Market and Restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana
Seafood-lovers know that there are few things more satisfying than a high-quality display at a seafood market, and that's exactly what you'll find at Porgy's Seafood Market and Restaurant. You don't have to take just our word for it, as this combo spot got some major accolades almost immediately after opening in the final days of 2023. In addition to being nominated for a James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant award, Porgy's headed to New York City to represent Gulf Coast fish in a 2025 exclusive event run by the foundation.
At the helm of the restaurant and market are Caitlin Carney and Camilly Staub, who have dubbed themselves "lady mongers." At the same time they're bringing a fun accessibility to customers, they're winning the loyalty of fishermen who know they'll buy whatever it is that makes its way into the day's catch. That means guests will find all kinds of delicious delights, from tuna muffulettas to crawfish rolls, ceviche and sashimi, and seafood gumbo you should definitely try.
(504) 429-3474
236 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70199
8. Christie's Seafood and Steaks in Houston, Texas
In 2026, Preservation Houston honored a handful of family-owned restaurants for contributions to shaping the area's food scene and history. Christie's Seafood and Steaks was among them, and this one hasn't just been around for a long time: with roots that go back to 1917, it's the city's oldest restaurant. It's also still in the hands of the same family that founded it — albeit three generations down the line — and yes, some things have changed since its early days as a waterfront sandwich spot.
What hasn't changed are those fish sandwiches, as they're still a regular menu item and a fan favorite. Christie's continues to pay homage to early successes with butterflied golden shrimp and stuffed shrimp, made the same way they've been made for decades. There's something really lovely about that, and plenty of customers confirm that the fried and butterflied shrimp are the sort of thing that will definitely win hearts and fans for life. Scratch-made sauces are perfect complements to other dishes like the Greek-style Gulf snapper, and as for the catfish? You won't be disappointed.
https://www.christies-restaurant.com/
(713) 978-6563
6029 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77057
9. Big Ray's Fish Camp in Tampa, Florida
Chef Raymond "Nick" Cruz is the namesake behind Big Ray's Fish Camp, and the Gulf of Mexico's natural bounty has been a lifetime passion that's helped turn this into a South Tampa hotspot. It's a tiny, super-casual kind of place where shorts and sandals aren't just welcomed, but they'll fit right in.
As far as favorites go, look no further than the grouper sandwich. Get it fried or blackened and you'll find it's the kind of sandwich that defines a trip to Tampa (and don't sleep on the onion rings). Shrimp is a consistent favorite, too, whether they're blackened, fried, or in a po'boy. It's no wonder this kick-back-and-relax spot got a mention in the Michelin Guide. (Specifically, it earned high praise for the smoked fish dip, sandwiches, shrimp, and key lime pie.)
https://www.bigraysfishcamp.com/
(813) 605-3615
6116 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611
10. Caracol in Houston, Texas
Talk to foodies in Houston, and Caracol will pop up in a number of conversations. Whether you're looking for the place with fresh oysters, lobster, or ceviche, Mexican dishes, or cold plates to help beat the Texas heat, Caracol is going to get a mention. James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega is heading a kitchen that's taking serious pride in sourcing only the freshest Gulf seafood, and turning it into creations that pay homage to the best times of your life.
One of the chef's favorites is ceviche, and regulars say that it's the tastiest thing on an all-around stellar menu, though that's far from the only thing customers rave about. Anyone looking to try octopus should add this to the bucket list, while swordfish sandwiches and tuna tacos also have their fair share of fans. Bold flavors are the name of the game here, and you'll need to save room for the churros.
(713) 622-9996
2200 Post Oak Blvd, Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056
11. Gaido's Seafood Restaurant in Galveston, Texas
To say Gaido's Seafood Restaurant in Galveston has been around for a while is a bit of an understatement. In 2025, the longevity and commitment of the Gaido family got the attention of the James Beard Foundation, and it was recognized as one of America's Classics. Situated on Galveston Island off the coast, it's in the perfect place to take full advantage of local seafood — and it's been doing precisely that since 1911.
Stunning views of the water are just one reason that Gaido's wins over fans before they even sit down at a table, as the friendly, welcoming vibes help kick things off right, too. Red snapper is a treasured haul from coastal waters and gets glowing reviews here, along with mahi mahi. Opt for anything fried, and you'll be dreaming about the plate for a good, long time, while the seafood pasta is another hearty option that's pure perfection.
(409) 761-5500
3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
12. Zasu in New Orleans, Louisiana
There is certainly no shortage of award-winning restaurants in New Orleans (which is why it's Emeril Lagasse's favorite U.S. foodie city), and that includes Zasu. Local seafood and French inspiration were part of what earned Zasu a Michelin star, while Chef Sue Zemanick has her own personal achievements — including multiple Best Chef nods from the James Beard Foundation.
A small dining area and intimate setting might get a little busy at times, but it's all part of an experience diners say definitely deserves that Michelin attention. Cocktails are refreshing accompaniments to dishes starring crab claws, red snapper, baby octopus, scallops, and salmon, but everything is a win — so much so that some recommend going with a group, ordering everything, and sharing plates. You might, however, want your own slice of pistachio cheesecake.
(504) 267-3233
127 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
13. Zeke's Restaurant in Orange Beach, Alabama
There's a lot going on at Zeke's Landing. In addition to the marina's outstanding restaurant, you can also plan on booking a sunset cruise, doing some dolphin-watching, or renting out jet skis. It's the kind of place you can plan on spending a whole day at, especially considering you can book a fishing trip out into the Gulf, come back with your catch, and hand it to the kitchen to cook for you. No worries about how to choose the freshest fish here!
You'll sometimes hear it mentioned as one of the spots that's perfect for showing visitors what Alabama is all about, and helping represent an entire state is some seriously high praise. That praise extends to pretty much everything on the menu, with reviewers calling out dishes like tuna carpaccio, blackened cobia, smoked salmon dip, calamari, and pasta served with a generous helping of jumbo shrimp. Lobster rolls are also a win, and when you can sit outside amid simply stunning views, what's not to love?
(251) 280-8008
26619 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
14. The Tides Market in Safety Harbor, Florida
The Tides Market has gotten a ton of buzzy press for its commitment to using locally sourced seafood in a way that has also grabbed the attention of the Michelin Guide. Recommended for a massive menu that's chock-full of Southern classics, it takes a casual vibe and comfortable setting just as seriously, and as for the oysters? Take a peek at the all-day specials, and it'll very quickly become clear that this is an oyster-lover's paradise.
Oyster po'boys are legit, and customers are quick to say that photos of the dish make memories of the meal even sweeter. Happy hour is also highly recommended fun. Don't forget to browse the seafood market, and you shouldn't leave without trying the oysters Bienville, either.
https://www.thetidesmarket.com/
(727) 699-8433
305 Main St, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
15. Mary Mahoney's in Biloxi, Mississippi
To say that Mary Mahoney's is a Biloxi treasure doesn't quite cover the love out there for this decades-old mainstay. Back in 1985, September 23 was officially declared Mary Mahoney Day. This honor was bestowed on the driving force behind turning the city's Old French House into a restaurant that's gotten name-dropped in several works by John Grisham and was a favorite of three U.S. presidents. A lot has changed since the hand-typed menus and second-hand furniture, but today's regulars claim it's still got that super-friendly vibe and delicious food that's made it a go-to since opening in 1964.
Those in the know say there's so much good stuff on the menu that you might want to order a bit of everything and share it around the table. Crab claws and charbroiled oysters are center-stage dishes, shrimp cocktail is a standout, and the fried soft-shell crab comes swimming in delightfully flavored butter. Try the stuffed flounder, but be sure to save room for the bread pudding.
(228) 374-0163
110 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi, MS 39530
Methodology
There are plenty of great seafood restaurants along the Gulf Coast, so to make our recommendations, we did a few things — starting with taking recommendations from staff here at Chowhound. We also looked at awards and accolades from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, as well as local press and reviews from customers. In order to make the final cut, restaurants needed overwhelmingly rave reviews from those who suggested trying all kinds of different seafood dishes. And we also took into account things like longevity, creativity, a commitment to local sourcing, seasonal menus, and a cocktail and wine program that's carefully curated to help make the seafood shine.