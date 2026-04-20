America's Oldest Family-Owned Restaurant Is An 1840s New Orleans Gem

When it comes to historic restaurants, New Orleans is hardly lacking. But one venerated establishment outdoes them all: Antoine's, located in the French Quarter. Open since 1840, it's not only the city's oldest restaurant, but considered the oldest continuously family-run restaurant in the country (as in, it's stayed within one family for nearly two centuries). Its namesake, Antoine Alciatore, was a French-raised Italian immigrant who felt at home with the French vibe of New Orleans.

Of course, Antoine's age is hardly the only reason to visit. It's one of the granddaddies of New Orleans' refined culinary scene as the birthplace of iconic dishes like Oysters Rockefeller (baked oysters with a buttery herb sauce). It's a top-notch example of Creole cuisine in the city (not to be confused with Cajun cuisine, although there's overlap), which mixes together diverse Caribbean and French influences and is characterized by rich, hearty sauces and plenty of seafood, typically sourced locally from Gulf waters.

On Antoine's menu, that translates to rich dishes like creamy crawfish gratin, a gumbo stuffed with crab, shrimp, and oysters, roasted chicken with crawfish and a cognac flambé, or the incredibly rich filet mignon with butter-poached crab meat and truffle hollandaise. You may want to jump at any item that features that butter-poached crab: When Anthony Bourdain visited Antoine's for an episode of "No Reservations", he raved about it. He had it served with grilled pompano, a fish from the waters of Florida known for its delicate, slightly sweet taste — that item is still on the menu, served with a white wine reduction and onion rice.