The Mississippi Seafood Eatery Beloved By 3 US Presidents

Despite the importance of their job and their political power, U.S. presidents are still just human beings at heart. They all shared a love for food, whether it was a singular southern soda that 5 presidents loved to the many restaurants beloved by different presidents. Not only is it fun to know these little facts about our country's leaders, but it can be even more fun to venture out and try the dishes or places that they enjoyed during their presidency.

One restaurant down in Mississippi has claimed the foodie hearts of three U.S. presidents. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter were all fans of Mary Mahoney's Old French House, a famous seafood restaurant in Biloxi. Named after its founder, Mary Mahoney's is best known not only as one of the best restaurants in Biloxi, but one of the best along the entire Gulf Coast.

U.S. presidents aren't the only ones who appreciate what Mary Mahoney's has to offer. Over the years, the restaurant has been frequented by celebrities like Denzel Washington, Jimmy Buffett, and even Food Network chef Tyler Florence. Regardless of their occupation, there seems to be something for everyone at Mary Mahoney's in Mississippi.