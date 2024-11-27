The Mississippi Seafood Eatery Beloved By 3 US Presidents
Despite the importance of their job and their political power, U.S. presidents are still just human beings at heart. They all shared a love for food, whether it was a singular southern soda that 5 presidents loved to the many restaurants beloved by different presidents. Not only is it fun to know these little facts about our country's leaders, but it can be even more fun to venture out and try the dishes or places that they enjoyed during their presidency.
One restaurant down in Mississippi has claimed the foodie hearts of three U.S. presidents. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter were all fans of Mary Mahoney's Old French House, a famous seafood restaurant in Biloxi. Named after its founder, Mary Mahoney's is best known not only as one of the best restaurants in Biloxi, but one of the best along the entire Gulf Coast.
U.S. presidents aren't the only ones who appreciate what Mary Mahoney's has to offer. Over the years, the restaurant has been frequented by celebrities like Denzel Washington, Jimmy Buffett, and even Food Network chef Tyler Florence. Regardless of their occupation, there seems to be something for everyone at Mary Mahoney's in Mississippi.
About Mary Mahoney's
The only thing more interesting and unique than the food at Mary Mahoney's is the history of the restaurant itself. The restaurant is housed in an old southern house, built by a French colonist named Louis Frasier in 1737. To this day, the house's historical appearance and integrity is held up by the restaurant staff, including the iconic New Orleans-inspired courtyard that is home to a centuries-old oak tree.
The restaurant itself first opened in 1964 after Mary Mahoney bought and converted the property. She ran the business with the help of her brother, Andrew Cvitanovich, whose experience in the shrimping industry no doubt lent itself to the success of the seafood restaurant. Not only was the food excellent, but it was unique for a restaurant to be founded and led by a female.
Unfortunately, Mary Mahoney passed away in 1985. However, her legacy as a leading lady in the restaurant industry lives on in her daughters, nieces, and granddaughters, all of which work at her restaurant. To this day, Mary Mahoney's remains a family run business.