Here's Where You Can Find The Rarest Steak In America

If there were a textbook definition of eating like a king, an image of a nice, juicy steak might as well come up. But if you want something that's the rarest of the rare — and we don't mean its level of doneness — but rather an elusive treat for the palate, it's none other than the olive wagyu. Wagyu beef melts in your mouth, and the coveted olive wagyu? Perhaps even more so. It can be found on the permanent menus of Barclay Prime and the Metropolitan Grill, but you can also find it seasonally in other places.

Barclay Prime, a lavish restaurant in Philadelphia, offers its olive striploin for $210. It's characterized by its buttery texture and bold flavor, along with a nice hint of olive that doesn't feel overwhelming. The serving can be quite generous; considering its price and rarity, it seems like a good bang for your buck. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Grill is a Seattle gem, which features a four- and six-ounce olive beef fillet for $140 and $205, respectively. It's pleasantly juicy (as you would expect from olive wagyu), highlighting its gorgeous marbling, which can impact your steak by making it exceptionally succulent and flavorful.

Once you get a taste of the rarest steak in America, you might just be surprised by how there's nothing quite like it. Its uniqueness is far from being a gimmick, and its process is what makes it even more unique. Here's exactly why the olive steak is elusive, and how a simple olive helped create an exceptional steak.