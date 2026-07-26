Depression-Era Potato Soup Is Cheap, Filling, And Only 3 Ingredients

Potatoes were a staple food during the Great Depression since they were cheap and filling, and as a basis for a soup, a family could stretch them into an entire meal with only a few other ingredients. While the Journal Tribune recipe was the simplest, and thus one of the cheapest versions, there were other potato soup recipes from the era with additions to boost the nutrition and tastiness.

A "Scotch" version from the Daily News in New York City includes celery, leeks, and onion tops for a bit more nutrition, flavor, and texture. It also calls for flour to thicken it, bacon bits for flavor and more protein, and a dash of paprika. Then there's one from New Orleans, where food has always been a serious business, even during the Depression, that sounds both delicious and economical.

In this recipe from November 1936 from the New Orleans States-Item, the potatoes are cooked in the water used to boil a ham (which is a separate dish). This stock, which is also flavored with cloves, bay leaves, a little brown sugar, and sliced onions, becomes the basis for the soup. It's finished off with diced celery, parsley, and bacon bits. As you can see, even during a time of economic insecurity, there were a variety of ways to fill bellies and satisfy tastebuds with potato soup, from the simple three-ingredient version to the more complex, yet still economical, New Orleans recipe.