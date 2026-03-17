The Unusual Way People Enjoyed Peanut Butter During The Great Depression

The Great Depression, the catastrophic decade-long economic slump from 1929 to 1939, was a time of hardship for many Americans. Stretching food budgets to the limit was a vital strategy for surviving this terrible time. This led to folks getting creative at meal time, resulting in dishes that most today would view as strange, whether it was sardine and raisin-bread sandwiches or the unique way people enjoyed peanut butter during this time. A peanut butter-stuffed onion may not sound all that appetizing, but during the Depression, it came down to what was cheap and available, and both peanut butter and onions fit the bill.

The basic recipe, which appeared in various newspapers and cookbooks of the era, involved peeling and boiling a medium-sized mild onion, then coring it. The leftover onion was then chopped up and mixed with peanut butter, bread crumbs, paprika, and salt. One version, from a 1933 edition of the Toronto newspaper The Globe and Mail — Canada also suffered horribly during the Depression — suggested using a chopped chile pepper in place of the paprika, if the latter was unavailable. The peanut butter mixture was then stuffed into the cored onion and baked. While it cooked, the onion was basted in warm milk. 15 minutes later, the peanut butter-stuffed onion was ready to go and served with a cream sauce.