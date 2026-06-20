6 Ingredients That Were Staple Items During The Great Depression

Shortly before World War II, the United States suffered one of the worst periods in its history to date. The stock market crashed in October 1929, tanking the economy and creating an epidemic of unemployment. The Great Depression made things difficult across all aspects of life, including everyday necessities like getting food on the table, and many people were forced to resort to desperate measures to ensure their families were fed.

Many struggling people also turned to thrift and innovation during this difficult period, using whatever ingredients they could get their hands on to create filling meals and stretch rations as far as possible. They discovered new ways to use household items (such as turning Spam into stew and eating bacon grease sandwiches) and made the most of what they already had on hand, such as some vegetables and livestock.

Some Depression meals were quite unusual, while others consisted of foods that we still commonly use today. We spoke to Elizabeth Nelson, Ph.D, Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, and looked into some research by other experts available online, to learn which simple ingredients were often utilized during this period.